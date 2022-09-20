Now, Jhansi Residents Can 'Adopt' Squares and Dividers to Beautify & Maintain Them

Now, people in Jhansi can now contribute in refurbishing and decorating their city. The unique concept comes as the Municipal Corporation of Jhansi is preparing to hand over the responsibility of upkeep of all the squares, dividers and footpaths to public and social organisations.

Anybody, in memory of their relatives or any honourable member, can adopt these squares and dividers and maintain their upkeep. For that, the concerned person will be required to submit an application to the Municipal Corporation.

For the beautification of squares of the city, the Municipal Corporation is preparing to give them out on lease. Those interested will have to submit an offer and proposal for it, and the beautification would be completed on a PPP model.

The Municipal Commissioner of Jhansi, Pulkit Garg, said that usually some people are interested in adopting a place in memory of their loved ones and that the scheme was being considered keeping in mind this very fact.

Now, an individual or organisation can assume responsibility to take care of the upkeep of any divider or square. For this, he/she will have to submit a proposal to the Municipal Corporation. A committee will scrutinise these proposals. The application in this regard could be submitted by 30 November.

The Municipal Corporation of Jhansi holds the responsibility to maintain and take up upkeep of the main squares and junctions in Jhansi city. Every year, the Municipal Corporation spends more than Rs 20 lakhs on these tasks and to save such expenses and allow the city dwellers to have a close relationship with their city, the Municipal Corporation has started this scheme.

