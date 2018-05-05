Post AMU Violence, Another Jinnah Portrait Found in Aligarh College Toilet

After the violence over Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait at Aligarh Muslim University, another portrait of his surfaced in a city college washroom on Saturday.Some unidentified people had put up Jinnah's portrait in the men's restroom of DS College. While cleaning, the workers spotted it and alerted the authorities, who immediately swung into action and had the controversial portrait removed."Some people had come from outside and put up this portrait on our premises. This is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere. We do not stand for this and removed the portrait immediately after we saw it," said Dr Hem Prakash, Principal, DS College.Earlier on Wednesday, violence broke out at the after some protesters belonging to Hindu Yuva Vahini and other right-wing outfits tried to barge into the varsity premises demanding removal of a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed on the campus.A spokesman of the varsity strongly condemned the "trespassing" by Hindu Yuva Vahini activists who were raising "highly objectionable and inflammatory slogans".