Now J&K Police Stations to have CCTV Camera Surveillance
Jammu and Kashmir has over 350 police stations and police posts located in three regions.
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions after the abrogration of Article 370 and bifurcation of State, in Srinagar, Saturday, September 28 , 2019. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: CCTV cameras will be installed at police stations and posts in Jammu and Kashmir as a security measure and to ensure accountability, a senior official said on Monday.
"Tenders have been invited from manufacturers or their authorised dealers for the supply of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the CCTV surveillance system at police stations and police posts of J&K," Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Mubassir Latifi said.
Police are procuring 2 MP bullet camera with eight channels and alarm trigger for video tempering, motion detection and illegal login. It should detect intrusion, trip wise crossing detection, with a switching capacity of 20 GBPs, according to officials.
The WWSs must have trigger-based locking units with GPS trackers so that they cannot be misused and can be speedily traced, Latifi said.
This is aimed to bring further transparency in the system at police stations and ensure security, the officials said.
