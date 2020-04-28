Now, JNU to Impart Leadership Lessons from Ramayana to Deal with Coronavirus Crisis

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to offer ‘Leadership Lessons From Ramayana’ in the first week of May to help its students, faculty members and staff cope with the crisis brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar posted a message on his social media handle on Tuesday, announcing the webinar meant strictly for members of the university.

Interested members would have to register through a link and participate live through the Zoom videoconferencing app.

In a video message, the VC said, “Why a webinar on leadership lesson from Ramayana at JNU? Well, Mahatma Gandhi himself said that there is no one greater than Rama. Gandhi emphasised that Rama taught us to uphold truth justice, equality, and equanimity even in adverse circumstances. There is a great deal to learn from Ramayana to enrich our lives, particularly, in these challenging times over a virus outbreak.”

“In 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.’ JNU organises leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome (sic),” Kumar wrote.

About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.” JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome. pic.twitter.com/lWAz98E7rB — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 28, 2020

Organisers of the webinar are Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla, School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, and Professor Mazhar Asif, School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. Asif was a member of the National Education Policy committee.

