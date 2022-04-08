Now, 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' and 'Gayatri Mantra' to be Played in UP Jails

The jail inmates lodged in various jails of Uttar Pradesh will now get to hear ‘Mahamrityunjay Jaap’ and ‘Gayatri Mantra’ for their ‘spiritual healing’. Uttar Pradesh Jail Minister Dharmveer Prajapati has issued instructions in this regard and has said that these mantras will be played for the mental peace of the prisoners lodged in the jails and it will also help in their spiritual healing. Apart from this, the government has also banned use of plastic bottles and accessories in the Jail and Home Guard Department.

Earlier on Wednesday, 135 prisoners were released from various jails of the state. These are the prisoners who have been locked up for a long time due to non-payment of fines. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Prisons Dharmveer Prajapati has said that instructions have been given for issuing a toll free number for registering complaints related to the Prisons Department. The UP Government has also ordered an online system of meeting prisoners in jail instead of the offline system.

Instructions have also been given for a better system of vocational training to the prisoners, so that the prisoners would be able to make good quality products which would fetch good prices in the market. As per information, orders have also been given to promote the use of pottery in the prison department.

The UP Jail Minister has also stated that any employee of his department can come and meet him anytime. He assured to include the suggestions of the officers in the 100-day action plan of the department. A proposal has also been sought by the Minister to fill the departmental vacancies at the earliest. The Minister of State for Prisons, Suresh Rahi was also present in the key meeting.

