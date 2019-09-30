Now, Noida Metro Commuters Can Get a Jute Bag by Depositing Plastic Bottles

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon let passengers deposit plastic bags and bottles into disposal machines at metro stations.

Besides, the NMRC passengers can avail jute bags for free by depositing plastic bags and bottles, The Times of India reported.

P D Upadhyay, executive director, NMRC, said, “This is an initiative to ensure that maximum plastic waste is recycled. We hope to set them up within a week to coincide with the Prime Minister’s national ban on single-use plastic. Plastic bottles are a huge menace, especially when they reach the landfill. We had seen such a machine at an airport and have asked a private vendor to set it up at some of the metro stations.”

The metro stations in Noida will install plastic disposal machines or kiosks. The passengers will be able to put the bottles in it, which will then be crushed into tablets. These tablets or granules will further be recycled and used for various purposes. The NMRC officials also added that people will get shopping coupons for putting more number of bottles in the disposal machines.

While the stations for putting up the kiosks and the deadline has not been set yet, the jute bags are ready for distribution. Different distribution counters will be set up within this week at all metro stations of Aqua line. In exchange for 10 plastic bottles or 20 polythene bags, the metro commuters will receive a jute bag.

Upadhyay added,” We will have the counters within the payment area. Unlike the cloth bags usually available, we have ensured that these bags are sturdy enough to be reused multiple times for vegetable or grocery shopping.”

