English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Now, Pak Summons Indian Envoy; Protests Summoning of its Top Diplomat Over Qureshi-Mirwaiz Phone Call
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's envoy Sohail Mahmood in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Islamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's high commissioner here to lodge a protest over the summoning of its envoy in New Delhi and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir.
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's envoy Sohail Mahmood in New Delhi and categorically told him that Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The ministry of external affairs, in a late evening statement, said the Pakistan high commissioner was "cautioned" that persistence of such behaviour by Pakistan will have "implications".
In Islamabad, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said that foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria to lodge a protest over the summoning of Pakistan's envoy, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
Foreign secretary Janjua made it clear to Bisaria that Pakistan would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir, he said.
She stressed that the status of Jammu & Kashmir is internationally accepted as "disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination", Faisal said.
Faisal also said that summoning of Pakistani envoy late last night is just a "political gimmickry and electioneering". The foreign office in a statement issued on Wednesday midnight said that Pakistan "categorically rejects the objections" by India.
The leadership in Pakistan has always been communicating with the Kashmiri leadership, the statement said. "This is not anything new," it said.
"We would like to reiterate that Kashmir is an outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan, and acknowledged as such through UN Security Council resolutions as well as numerous Pakistan-India documents including the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration," it said.
The Indo-Pak ties strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The ties further nose-dived in 2017 with no bilateral talks talking place between them.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's envoy Sohail Mahmood in New Delhi and categorically told him that Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The ministry of external affairs, in a late evening statement, said the Pakistan high commissioner was "cautioned" that persistence of such behaviour by Pakistan will have "implications".
In Islamabad, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said that foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria to lodge a protest over the summoning of Pakistan's envoy, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
Foreign secretary Janjua made it clear to Bisaria that Pakistan would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir, he said.
She stressed that the status of Jammu & Kashmir is internationally accepted as "disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination", Faisal said.
Faisal also said that summoning of Pakistani envoy late last night is just a "political gimmickry and electioneering". The foreign office in a statement issued on Wednesday midnight said that Pakistan "categorically rejects the objections" by India.
The leadership in Pakistan has always been communicating with the Kashmiri leadership, the statement said. "This is not anything new," it said.
"We would like to reiterate that Kashmir is an outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan, and acknowledged as such through UN Security Council resolutions as well as numerous Pakistan-India documents including the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration," it said.
The Indo-Pak ties strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The ties further nose-dived in 2017 with no bilateral talks talking place between them.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bringing India on Board for DRS is One Of My Achievements: Richardson
- Avengers Endgame Star Reveals that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Have a Child
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results