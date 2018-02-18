Now, Pay for Feeder Bus Fares, Parking Charges With Smart Cards: DMRC

Delhi Metro commuters can now pay the fares of feeder buses and a number of parking lots at metro stations through their smart cards, the public transporter said on Sunday.Delhi Metro currently has more than 200 feeder buses plying on over 40 routes to ferry commuters to the nearest metro network. Around two lakh persons use the feeder bus service daily.Besides, commuters can pay through their smart cards the parking charges at 13 parking lots at the Metro stations at Vishwavidyalaya, Saket, Karkardooma, Dilshad Garden, Akshardham, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rohini Sector 18 and 19, Shastri Park, NHPC Chowk, Mewala Maharajpur, Old Faridabad and Sector 28.A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement said the move is aimed to expand the facility across all Metro parking lots in future.The DMRC has also updated software in the Hand-Held Terminal, a device used to read the card and deduct the amount in feeder buses.The new software will simplify the ticketing process in the feeder buses to save time. The minimum and maximum fares on feeder buses is Rs 5 and Rs 15.