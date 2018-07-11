Now, Plea in Delhi HC Against Sacred Games for 'Abusing' Rajiv Gandhi

A day after a Congress worker filed a police against Netflix original series Sacred Games, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking deletion of a scene in which “derogatory” language has been used for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.The plea asked the High Court to order a stay on the streaming of the episode till the dialogues are not removed. It was mentioned before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed. The plea is likely to be heard on Thursday.The scene that has ruffled the feathers of Congress men shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who essays the role of a Mumbai gangster in the series, calling Rajiv Gandhi ‘fattu’ (coward). The series is the first political drama to come from Netflix in India and it has taken just five days for it to land in trouble.The police complaint filed by the Congress worker in Kolkata on Wednesday also objected to the scene and urged the police to book streaming platform Netflix, Siddiqui and the show’s producers under the IT Act and under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.The complainant, Rajeev Kumar Sinha, told News18 that he felt RSS and BJP could be behind the portrayal of Rajiv Gandhi. He further alleged that the show misrepresented facts during Rajiv Gandhi’s regime.“In one of the scenes, Shah Bano Begum case was discussed where Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said that he (Rajiv Gandhi) started the Ramayana TV serial to appease the Hindus so that people forget the case. We strongly oppose such objectionable words,” he told News18.Apart from Siddiqui, the show stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The story revolves around a police officer who tries to thwart a terrorist attack in Mumbai after being warned by a notorious criminal.