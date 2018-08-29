English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, PM Modi Urged to Rename Rajpath as 'Atal Behari Vajpayee Path'
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal also proposed that a tall statue of Vajpayee should be erected at Vijay Chowk near Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an all party condolence meeting organised for him, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename Rajpath in Delhi as "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Path" in remembrance of the former PM.
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a letter to PM Modi also proposed that a tall statue of Vajpayee should be erected at Vijay Chowk near Parliament.
The former prime minister passed away here on August 16 after a prolonged illness.
Khandelwal suggested that the Golden Quadrilateral Highway Network should also be named as 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Highway'.
"The Golden Quadrilateral Highway Network was the brainchild of Vajpayee to connect the entire country. If this project is named after him, it will be a true tribute to a person who saw the dream of connecting India with Highways," CAIT said.
