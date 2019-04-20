English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, Pragya Thakur Seeks Apology from Those Who 'Tortured Her in Jail for Nine Years'
The 48-year-old had created a controversy on Friday by claiming that ATS chief Hemant Karkare had died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had 'cursed' him.
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
Bhopal: Facing flak for her remarks against Hemant Karkare, the then Maharashtra ATS chief killed in the 26/11 terror attack, Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday demanded an apology from those who "tortured" her for "nine years".
After her statement that Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her led to a furore, Thakur had apologised on Friday.
However, when reporters reached her residence on Saturday and asked her about the statement, Thakur lost her cool and said, "Will you get an apology from those who tortured me for nine years?"
"I have myself apologised yesterday... I give you the authority to get an apology from those who tortured me," she added.
Out on bail, the 48-year-old Thakur is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Six people died in the blast at Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008, with the ATS claiming that it was the work of a group of Hindu extremists.
The BJP on Wednesday announced Thakur's candidature from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, where she would be facing senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Her statement about Karkare triggered a political storm with opposition parties attacking the BJP, and the Congress demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The saffron party distanced itself from her comment, saying it was her "personal view" which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".
On Friday, Thakur was quoted as saying by her aide that she felt the "enemies of the country" were benefiting from her statement, so "I take back my statement and apologise for it".
