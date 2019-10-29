Now, Pre-paid Electricity Meters at Govt-owned Buildings, Houses of Politicians in UP

Lucknow: Pre-paid electricity meters will now be installed at residences of officials and politicians in UP as well as government-owned buildings in an effort to curb growing power dues, power minister Shrikant Sharma announced on Tuesday.

Sharma said: “We have already ordered one lakh pre-paid meters which will be installed as soon as the manufacturing company starts the supply. At the same time we will also appeal to well-known people to install pre-paid meters at their offices and houses.”

The decision was taken by the state government after facing financial losses due to pending power dues at the residences occupied by officials and politicians. As per information, the total due has surpassed Rs 13,000 crore, which majorly includes pending dues of officials and residences of politicians. The UP state government has also given an option to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited to pay the pending due in installments.

On the other hand, the UPPCL has also initiated opening power police stations in 68 of 75 districts of the state. Each of these power police stations will comprise one inspector, five sub-inspectors, two head constables (console operators), nine head-constables and nine constables.

Elaborating further, Sharma said: “We have already opened 68 power police stations in the state in order to curb power theft and also register criminal cases against those involved in power theft and related offences. The UP government has already sanctioned 2050 posts for police personnel which will be posted in these power police stations. The expense of these power police stations will be borne by the UPPCL.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.