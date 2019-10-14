Now, Property Owners to Face FIR if Dengue-breeding Mosquitoes Found in Premises

Intensifying its fight to prevent the spread of dengue, authorities in Lucknow have decided to penalise people and register an FIR against for housing Aedes aegypti larvae, which spreads dengue, in their premises during the inspection.

Lucknow is one of the cities hit by dengue where over 400 people have tested positive so far this year.

In a meeting of officials of the health department and the municipal corporation, headed by Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram, it has been decided that a number of teams have been formed to conduct survey across the district especially of the plots which have been vacant and are filled with garbage and are found to be breeding mosquitoes. Owners of these properties will be penalized, India Today reported.

The teams will also sanitize places where larvae of dengue and other disease-spreading mosquitoes are found and the owners will be warned to ensure cleanliness in their properties.

A follow-up inspection will be conducted in those properties and if the teams find larvae spreading dengue again in the areas then FIR under section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the IPC will be registered against the owners.

The Lucknow divisional commissioner also directed the municipal corporation to clean up drains and collect garbage from the streets within three days.

The municipal corporation will also enhance fogging across the district along with putting up banners and posters at different parts of the city to aware people of measures to prevent the spread of dengue.

"435 cases of dengue have been reported until now. We have no information about any death due to dengue this year. Special wards have been set up for treatment in all government hospitals where the best possible treatment is being given," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow district Narendra Agarwal said.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the Civil Hospital Dr Ashutosh Dubey said, "Separate wards for male and female patients have been set up. Patients are being treated by expert doctors. People should keep their homes clean. They should avoid waterlogging. Keeping the body covered and wearing full sleeve shirts is also a good way to prevent mosquito bite."

