Now, Read Magazines, Newspapers at Discount While Travelling in Trains as Railways Inks New Pact
Under the partnership, commuters can get unlimited access to more than 5,000 best-selling magazines and select newspapers on their phones and tablets at an exclusive offer, it added.
New Delhi: Commuters travelling on trains will now be able to read magazines and newspapers from across the world at a discount on IRCTC's ticket booking website as railways has tied up with Magzter, a leading digital newsstand, a statement said on Tuesday.
Under the partnership, commuters can get unlimited access to more than 5,000 best-selling magazines and select newspapers on their phones and tablets at an exclusive offer, it added.
"These magazines spread across more than 40 categories including automotive, business, comics, education, entertainment, fashion, fitness, lifestyle, news, politics, science, technology and travel, thereby engaging everyone in the family from 6 to 60+ years of age," the statement said.
This facility has now become available on irctc.co.in, it said. IRCTC users will be given exclusive advantage of availing this facility at a heavily discounted price along with customised affordable packages and exclusive seven days free trial package, it said.
IRCTC users can choose their packs from various durations - from one day at Rs 20 to a year at Rs 499, and indulge in unlimited reading, the statement said.
Under the facility, the readers can enjoy unlimited access to content from all the major countries including India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Australia, Canada and South Africa on the go.
"More importantly, once the magazines are downloaded on the device they can be accessed even without an internet connection which will come in handy when the users are travelling," it said.
Magzter offers magazines in regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu, apart from leading Indian English magazines.
Apart from magazines, IRCTC users also get access to premium articles curated from best-selling magazines and the latest news from hundreds of trustworthy sources on the Magzter app, the statement said.
