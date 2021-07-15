Now See 'Aarti' at Ganga Ghats on Cruise, Ro-ro Boats as PM Modi Throws it Open in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate development schemes worth several crores to his parliamentary constituency including health, education, drinking water and traffic during his parliamentary constituency visit on Thursday. The PM will also inaugurate a cruise to promote tourism in Varanasi.

Tourists from all over the world come to Varanasi to get a glimpse of the glory of and the spirituality of the famous Ganga Aarti. The view of the 84 ghats of Kashi, encompassing spirituality, religion and history, also enthralls the people. Now, the tourists will be able to see all this by sitting on a state-of-the-art cruise.

One will also get information about the spiritual and religious history of all the ghats sitting in the cruise through audio-videos. Apart from this, two Ro-Ro boats for tourists will also float on the river Ganga in Varanasi, which will be used for public transport and day tourism.

Not only domestic but foreign tourists also visit Kashi in huge numbers every day. Now a state-of-the-art cruise and two Ro-Ro boats with a capacity of about 200 people will be facilitating tourists. Now two Ro-Ro boats will take tourists to the different ghats of Varanasi, these boats are named after Swami Vivekananda and Sam Manik Shah.

Dipak Aggarwal, Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, said, “Ro-Ro boats will also be used for public transport, so that there will be less traffic load on the road. Ro-Ro boats and cruises will not only run during morning and evening aarti at Ganga Ghats, it will also sail in the river Ganga during the day so that people can travel for their daily work. These boats will run on PPP model. If one wants, one can book it under a special tour package and take it to places like Shool Tankeshwar, Kaithi Chunar etc.”

The interior of the cruise will carry religious and spiritual views of Kashi along with the history and heritage of Kashi. Inside the cruise, there is a large screen to give information to the tourists. Audio video will also be played on the screen. With an aerial view of 84 Ghats starting from Assi Ghat to Adikeshav Ghat, information about the history, religious and spiritual significance of the Ghats will be shown and told to the tourists.

