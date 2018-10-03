English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, Shivraj Govt Announces 'Cow Express' to Treat Ailing Bovines in Madhya Pradesh
Along with the emergency vehicles, the state government has also announced a dedicated helpline number, 1962, for cow owners to call for help.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)
Days after announcing the idea of a cow ministry in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now proposed a ‘Cow Express’ to cater to the health and emergency needs of ailing bovines.
According to sources, ‘Cow Express’, which is expected to be launched on October 15, will have dedicated four-wheelers to attend to sick bovines. These vehicles would have a veterinarian and an attendant to treat the animals.
Along with the emergency vehicles, the state government has also announced a dedicated helpline number, 1962, for cow owners to call for help.
A few days ago, Chouhan, while announcing the cow ministry said, “I have reason to believe that the Cow Protection Board in the state should be turned into a full-fledged ministry.”
The announcements by the Shivraj government months ahead of the state assembly elections gain further significance.
Earlier, referring to the country's first cow sanctuary in the state's Agar Malwa district, the chief minister said just one facility was not enough to shelter a large number of cows and more such sanctuaries would be set up in the state.
