Now, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Son Boasts MP’s Roads '100%’ Better Than Those in US

In October last year, while on a six-day to the US, MP chief minister Chouhan had compared the roads in MP to those in the US.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 1, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
File Photo of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with son Kartikeya. (Photo: News18)
Bhopal: The massive amount of ridicule Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for saying that roads in his state were better than those in the US does not seem to have deterred his son Kartikeya, who on Wednesday doubled down on the claim.

The 24-year-old, who is looking to make his political debut in the upcoming collection, backed up his outlandish assertion with his travelling experience.

“Thumping my chest, in the presence of media friends, I affirm that I have been to the US and I guarantee that roads in MP are 100% better than those in US,” he said.

In October last year, while on a six-day to the US, Chouhan had compared the roads in MP to those in the US.

"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," he had said while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

He had even cited "studies" to claim that 92 per cent of US roads are in bad shape, all the while claiming that those in MP were “world class”.

Scores of MP residents had taken to social media to troll the MP chief minister for his remarks. Many had also shared photographs of potholed roads to mock the CM’s tall claims.

Here’s a reminder for Kartikeya about the condition of roads in the state.













