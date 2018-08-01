Now, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Son Boasts MP’s Roads '100%’ Better Than Those in US

Lovely highway in Katni, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Only haters will say this is not in India. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/zSCJu8hN8q — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 24 October 2017



#MPRoads now you can travel to Jupiter. Fuck you Washington DC pic.twitter.com/ptfc47I1Ck

— Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) 24 October 2017



While everyone is cribbing, @ChouhanShivraj is doing It. Losers will say this is not MP. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/uDQXsANzJq

— Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) 24 October 2017

The massive amount of ridicule Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for saying that roads in his state were better than those in the US does not seem to have deterred his son Kartikeya, who on Wednesday doubled down on the claim.The 24-year-old, who is looking to make his political debut in the upcoming collection, backed up his outlandish assertion with his travelling experience.“Thumping my chest, in the presence of media friends, I affirm that I have been to the US and I guarantee that roads in MP are 100% better than those in US,” he said.In October last year, while on a six-day to the US, Chouhan had compared the roads in MP to those in the US."When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," he had said while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.He had even cited "studies" to claim that 92 per cent of US roads are in bad shape, all the while claiming that those in MP were “world class”.Scores of MP residents had taken to social media to troll the MP chief minister for his remarks. Many had also shared photographs of potholed roads to mock the CM’s tall claims.Here’s a reminder for Kartikeya about the condition of roads in the state.