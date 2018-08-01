English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Now, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Son Boasts MP’s Roads '100%’ Better Than Those in US
In October last year, while on a six-day to the US, MP chief minister Chouhan had compared the roads in MP to those in the US.
File Photo of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with son Kartikeya. (Photo: News18)
Loading...
Bhopal: The massive amount of ridicule Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for saying that roads in his state were better than those in the US does not seem to have deterred his son Kartikeya, who on Wednesday doubled down on the claim.
The 24-year-old, who is looking to make his political debut in the upcoming collection, backed up his outlandish assertion with his travelling experience.
“Thumping my chest, in the presence of media friends, I affirm that I have been to the US and I guarantee that roads in MP are 100% better than those in US,” he said.
In October last year, while on a six-day to the US, Chouhan had compared the roads in MP to those in the US.
"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," he had said while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
He had even cited "studies" to claim that 92 per cent of US roads are in bad shape, all the while claiming that those in MP were “world class”.
Scores of MP residents had taken to social media to troll the MP chief minister for his remarks. Many had also shared photographs of potholed roads to mock the CM’s tall claims.
Here’s a reminder for Kartikeya about the condition of roads in the state.
Also Watch
The 24-year-old, who is looking to make his political debut in the upcoming collection, backed up his outlandish assertion with his travelling experience.
“Thumping my chest, in the presence of media friends, I affirm that I have been to the US and I guarantee that roads in MP are 100% better than those in US,” he said.
In October last year, while on a six-day to the US, Chouhan had compared the roads in MP to those in the US.
"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," he had said while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
He had even cited "studies" to claim that 92 per cent of US roads are in bad shape, all the while claiming that those in MP were “world class”.
Scores of MP residents had taken to social media to troll the MP chief minister for his remarks. Many had also shared photographs of potholed roads to mock the CM’s tall claims.
Here’s a reminder for Kartikeya about the condition of roads in the state.
#MPRoads connects everyone.. err.. at a same time. pic.twitter.com/78dwwEqQUG
— Mumbaikar Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 24 October 2017
Lovely highway in Katni, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Only haters will say this is not in India. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/zSCJu8hN8q — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 24 October 2017
#MPRoads now you can travel to Jupiter. Fuck you Washington DC pic.twitter.com/ptfc47I1Ck
— Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) 24 October 2017
Indore-Bhopal underground Highway. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/ULP5FkpiG7 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 24 October 2017
While everyone is cribbing, @ChouhanShivraj is doing It. Losers will say this is not MP. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/uDQXsANzJq
— Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) 24 October 2017
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- Nike PhantomVSN Integrates Smart Technology to Make The Football Boot Better
- I Take a Higher Cut in Film Profits Because I'm Risking My Time on It: Aamir Khan
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...