Now, Those Bedridden in Kolkata Can Get Vaccinated at Home; Registrations at Nearest Centre

Even has experts have warned of a third wave, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to vaccinate bedridden patients at home under a new project called “Vaccination Near Home" to help patients to get the Covid-19 vaccine easily.

Experts have said that vaccination and Covid safety measures like masks and social distancing are the only way to stay protected. Therefore, for people whose physical mobility is impaired or people who are completely bedridden or are unable to reach the vaccination center for major health issues, the KMC has started an emergency vaccination service for them at home.

KMC chairman Firhad Hakim said, “People who are bedridden, mostly above 80 years old, cannot come to the vaccination centers. Their family members face problems with getting them vaccinated. They are also more vulnerable to the coronavirus. So the KMC has decided to go to their homes to vaccinate them."

He said, “Their name must get registered to the nearest vaccination centre mostly under 1km radius from their home, with their Adhaar card number. Family members of that person must have vaccination certificates of their own. After the due formality is done, health workers will go to their house and give vaccination to the patient."

West Bengal carrying out a drive to vaccinate people, but faced a crisis recently as it did not receive the required number of Covaxin doses. Hakim said, “We are trying to provide vaccines to each and every person. As soon as we get the required number of vaccines we are going to vaccinate everyone." KMC is running a vaccination drive for both Covishield and Covaxin in many mega vaccination centres and Urban Primary Health Care Centres. In many places, they have started a coupon system to run the process systematically. Although agitation for not getting the vaccine has been seen in many places.

