Now Three Steps Closer to Moon, Tweets ISRO After Chandrayaan 2's Smooth Third Orbit Raising

New Delhi: India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 has successfully completed the third of five earthbound orbit raising manoeuvres, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed on Monday.

"Third earth bound orbit raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan2 spacecraft has been performed today (July 29, 2019) at 1512 hrs (IST) as planned," ISRO tweeted.

#Chandrayaan2Today after performing the third orbit raising maneuver, we are now 3 steps closer to the moon !!!#ISRO pic.twitter.com/M8iqxwZgZr — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2019

The ISRO also said Spacecraft parameters of India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 aimed at landing a rover on the unchartered Lunar South Pole are normal.

"Third earth-bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today at 15:12 hrs (IST) as planned, using the on board propulsion system for a firing duration of 989 seconds. The orbit achieved is 276 x 71792 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal," the space research agency said in an update.

The first and second earth bound orbit raising manoeuvres were carried out successfully on July 24 and 26 respectively and the fourth manoeuvre is scheduled between 2 pm- 3pm (IST) on August 2.

In a giant leap for the country's ambitious low-cost space programme, ISRO's most powerful three-stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 had launched the spacecraft into the Earth's orbit on July 22 from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

