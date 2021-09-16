Now Travel on These 17 Pairs of Trains in North Western Railway Zone With MST

With the Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Indian Railways has increased the number of special trains to connect important cities in the country. And now, the railways has restarted several services for the comfort of its commuters.

The Indian Railways, citing the decreasing cases of Coronavirus in the North Western Railway zone, has passed a circular to restart Monthly Seasonal Ticket (MST) for several pairs of trains operating in the region.

Chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “People can commute using their monthly seasonal tickets in 40 trains operating in the zone.”

Kiran further said that the Indian Railways seeing the demand of MST in few more trains on Thursday announced the usage of MST facility in 17 more pairs of special trains.

List of trains:

Train numbering 04833/34, Jaipur- Hisar-Jaipur special

Train numbering 09617/18, Madar-Udaipur-Madar special

Train numbering 04821/22, Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur special (on Jodhpur-Karjoda-Jodhpur section)

Train numbering 04843/44, Jodhpur- Barmer-Jodhpur special

Train numbering 04840/41, Barmer - Jodhpur - Barmer special

Train numbering 04893/94, Jodhpur- Bhildi-Jodhpur special (Except Bhildi on Jodhpur-Bhildi-Jodhpur section)

Train numbering 04851/52, Merta Road-Ratangarh-Merta Road special

Train numbering 04823/24, Jodhpur- Rewari-Jodhpur special (on Merta Road - Ratangarh - Merta Road section)

Train numbering 04721/22, Jodhpur-Bhatinda-Jodhpur special (Except Bathinda)

Train numbering 04897/98, Bikaner-Hisar-Bikaner special (on Bikaner-Churu-Bikaner section)

Train numbering 04897/98, Hisar- Jodhpur-Hisar special (On Ratangarh-Hisar-Ratangarh section)

Train numbering 04737/38, Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge-Bhiwani special (Bhiwani-Rohtak-Bhiwani Railway section except for Rohtak)

Train numbering 04088/87, Sirsa-Tilak Bridge-Sirsa special (on Sirsa-Rewari-Sirsa railway line)

Train numbering 04090/89, Hisar-New Delhi-Hisar special (Except Rohtak on Hisar-Rohtak-Hisar section)

Train numbering 04435/36, Rewari-Meerut-Rewari special (Rewari Only)

Train numbering 04469/70, Rewari-Delhi-Rewari special (Rewari Only)

Train numbering 04573/74, Ludhiana-Amritsar-Ludhiana special (On Sirsa Hisar-Bhiwani Railway Section)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here