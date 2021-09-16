CHANGE LANGUAGE
Now Travel on These 17 Pairs of Trains in North Western Railway Zone With MST
1-MIN READ

Now Travel on These 17 Pairs of Trains in North Western Railway Zone With MST

Kiran further said that the Indian Railways seeing the demand of MST in few more trains on Thursday announced the usage of MST facility in 17 more pairs of special trains.

The railways has restarted several services for the comfort of its commuters.

With the Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Indian Railways has increased the number of special trains to connect important cities in the country. And now, the railways has restarted several services for the comfort of its commuters.

The Indian Railways, citing the decreasing cases of Coronavirus in the North Western Railway zone, has passed a circular to restart Monthly Seasonal Ticket (MST) for several pairs of trains operating in the region.

Chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “People can commute using their monthly seasonal tickets in 40 trains operating in the zone.”

Kiran further said that the Indian Railways seeing the demand of MST in few more trains on Thursday announced the usage of MST facility in 17 more pairs of special trains.

List of trains:

Train numbering 04833/34, Jaipur- Hisar-Jaipur special

Train numbering  09617/18, Madar-Udaipur-Madar special

Train numbering  04821/22, Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur special (on Jodhpur-Karjoda-Jodhpur section)

Train numbering 04843/44, Jodhpur- Barmer-Jodhpur special

Train numbering  04840/41, Barmer - Jodhpur - Barmer special

Train numbering  04893/94, Jodhpur- Bhildi-Jodhpur special (Except Bhildi on Jodhpur-Bhildi-Jodhpur section)

Train numbering  04851/52, Merta Road-Ratangarh-Merta Road special

Train numbering 04823/24, Jodhpur- Rewari-Jodhpur special (on Merta Road - Ratangarh - Merta Road section)

Train numbering 04721/22, Jodhpur-Bhatinda-Jodhpur special (Except Bathinda)

Train numbering  04897/98, Bikaner-Hisar-Bikaner special (on Bikaner-Churu-Bikaner section)

Train numbering  04897/98, Hisar- Jodhpur-Hisar special (On Ratangarh-Hisar-Ratangarh section)

Train numbering  04737/38, Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge-Bhiwani special (Bhiwani-Rohtak-Bhiwani Railway section except for Rohtak)

Train numbering  04088/87, Sirsa-Tilak Bridge-Sirsa special (on Sirsa-Rewari-Sirsa railway line)

Train numbering  04090/89, Hisar-New Delhi-Hisar special (Except Rohtak on Hisar-Rohtak-Hisar section)

Train numbering  04435/36, Rewari-Meerut-Rewari special (Rewari Only)

Train numbering  04469/70, Rewari-Delhi-Rewari special (Rewari Only)

Train numbering  04573/74, Ludhiana-Amritsar-Ludhiana special (On Sirsa Hisar-Bhiwani Railway Section)

September 16, 2021