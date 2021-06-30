Now, Twitter Under Fire for Pornographic Content Targeting Women

A day after it courted legal trouble for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform, Twitter has been directed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to act against pornographic content targeting women.

The microblogging site has been given a week to take suitable action.

Taking suo motu cognisance of several profiles on Twitter sharing pornographic content, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote Twitter India’s Managing Director to ‘immediately remove all such pornographic and obscene content from the platform within a week’.

The NCW, in a statement, said it has also written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to take appropriate legal action in the matter.

The Commission said it had earlier too alerted Twitter about the issue, however, no action was reportedly taken by the platform.

The women’s rights panel has shared with Twitter details of a few profiles sharing pornographic content and has directed it to remove all such content within one week. The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days.

Worsening trouble

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police sent a notice to Twitter seeking details about steps taken by it against the circulation of child pornographic content on its platform.

The police sought to know the steps taken by Twitter against child sexual abuse content on their platform and sought details of the accounts circulating such material. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Additionally, two FIRs were lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against senior officials of its India office over the social media giant putting up a distorted map of the country.

The government has also confronted the US digital giant over deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules, despite repeated reminders. In October last year, Twitter came under heavy criticism after its geotagging feature displayed “Jammu & Kashmir, People’s Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

