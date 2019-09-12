Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Now, U'khand Dilutes New MV Act, Brings Down Fine for Driving Without License from Rs 10,000 to 5,000

The fine for driving while talking on a mobile handset is also being halved from Rs 5000 to Rs 2500 in the state.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Now, U'khand Dilutes New MV Act, Brings Down Fine for Driving Without License from Rs 10,000 to 5,000
File photo of Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Loading...

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to reduce some of the penalties revised by the Centre for traffic rule violations under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Gujarat and Karnataka have already decided to reduce penalties for traffic violations under the Act. Though the penalties for several offences under the revised act are being reduced by half,it has been decided not to relax fines for driving without wearing helmets, speeding or tripling on two wheelers, state government spokesman Madan Kaushik told reporters after the Cabinet meeting late on Wednesday evening.

The reduced penalties will come into effect after the state government issues a notification in this regard, Kaushik, who is also the state's Urban Development Minister, said.

Citing instances of the reduced penalties, Kaushik said the fine for driving by an unauthorised person or a minor earlier was Rs 1000 which was revised to Rs 5000 by the Centre recently which is being reduced to Rs 2,500.

The fine for driving while talking on a mobile handset is also being halved from Rs 5000 to Rs 2500 in the state, he said. The penalty for using a wrong number plate in Uttarakhand will also be Rs 5000 instead Rs 10,000.

Those driving without licence in Uttarakhand will have to shell out Rs 2,500 as fine in place of Rs 5,000. The fine for not giving pass to an ambulance or fire brigade has also been amended from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000, Kaushik said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram