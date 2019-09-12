English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now UP Govt Reconsidering Traffic Violation Fines under New Motor Vehicles Act
'We will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty,' Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Ashok Kataria said.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is reconsidering the new penalties for breaking traffic rules and may join the growing band of states that find the fines listed in the amended Motor Vehicles Act too high.
"In the interest of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the government is reconsidering what and how it should be done," state Transport Minister Ashok Kataria said Thursday.
"We will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty," the minister said.
