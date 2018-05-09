Now, Vandals 'Rename' Delhi's Akbar Road to Maharana Pratap

The iconic Akbar road in Delhi was renamed to "Maharana Pratap Road" for a brief while late on Tuesday night, allegedly by vandals on the birth anniversary of the valiant emperor of Mewar.The incident came to notice during a police patrol at late hours, when signboards and 'yellow and pink' posters read "Maharana Pratap Road". The posters have been removed under police supervision. The miscreants have not been identified yet.The road, named after the popular Mughal Emperor Jalal ud- din Akbar, located in Central Delhi, is known for the greenery around it and for harbouring some of the country's top politicians, such as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. It also happens to be the Congress Party Headquarters.Ironically, the famous Rajput King went into battle with Emperor Akbar in 1576 for refusing to vow allegiance to the latter. His birth anniversary is celebrated on May 9 every year.Earlier, similar attempts were made to 'rename' roads in Lutyens' Delhi. In 2015, Aurangzeb Road in Lutyens’ Delhi was renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in honour of the late President.Back in 2016, Union Minister VK Singh had proposed to the (NDMC) to have 'Akbar' road renamed to 'Maharana Pratap', responding to which the then Union Minister for Urban Development, Venkaiah Naidu had said that "the government was not involved in such proposals, rather its focus was on development and welfare of the country, not naming and renaming streets."The Race Course Road was renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg in 2017, only a year after the Minister's statement.​