‘Now We Can Bring Kashmiri Girls for Marriage’: Haryana CM Khattar at ‘Beti Bachao’ Event

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked a controversy while making a reference to Kashmiri women. Khattar, who was addressing a function of Maharishi Bhagirath Jayanti Samaroh at Fatehabad, said that after abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, girls from Kashmir can now be brought for marriage, apparently for marriage.

“Our minister OP Dhankar used to say that he will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar. People nowadays have started saying the route to Kashmir has cleared and now we will bring girls from Kashmir,” said Khattar, who was speaking on the success of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign in Haryana.

He added that Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign has resulted in an improved sex ratio in the state.

“Haryana was infamous due to the low birth rate of daughters. But then government launched Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, after which the number of girls born per 1,000 boys has increased from 850 to 933. We have to now take this number to 1,000,” the chief minister said.

ON august 7, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district had said that party workers were excited over the scrapping of Article 370 as it would now enable them to marry ‘gori’ (fair) Kashmiri girls.

Vikram Saini made this misogynistic statement as he explained the benefits of the government’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He said bachelors in BJP were now welcome to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married.

“If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir,” Saini said addressing the crowd in Hindi.

“The Muslim workers should celebrate here. Get married there to a fair Kashmiri girl. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate - be it Hindu or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating,” he added.

Later, asked about his statement, the MLA said that he had said nothing objectionable.

