Now You Can Call Your Local MP for Welfare Works as Cabinet Restores MPLAD Scheme: All You Need to Know

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme has been restored for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

Govt To Increase Amount to Rs 5 Crore

Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment, Anurag Thakur said. From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at the rate of Rs 5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each, he added.

Why Did the Govt Suspend This Scheme

In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies.

The suspension of the MPLAD Scheme had made Rs 7,800 crore available to the government for Covid-19 related management efforts. Many states including Uttar Pradesh had also suspended the scheme during the pandemic.

What is MPLAD Scheme?

MPLAD is a scheme of the central government, under which every MPs can recommend development programmes worth Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies. MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated ones, can recommend the developmental works, a report in The Indian Express said.

In many states, the MLAs also have their version of the scheme with varying amounts for every legislators. Delhi has the highest allocation under MLALAD as each MLA can recoomend work for up to Rs 10 crore annually. Meanwhile, in Punjab and Kerala, the amount is Rs 5 crore per MLA per year.

