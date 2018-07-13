Now, You Can Carry Your Own Food in Cinema Halls in Maharashtra Multiplexes

Now, you can carry your own home-cooked food in multiplexes in Maharashtra as the state government made the announcement to this effect on Friday. The Maharashtra government has assured that if the multiplex personnel stops you, it will take action against the erring multiplex.The government will also soon resolve the issue of higher pricing of eatables and beverages in multiplexes. Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan made this announcement in Nagpur. The Maharashtra State legislative assembly is in session in Nagpur currently."The Home department will decide within six weeks, a policy on taking action against such multiplexes and malls," Chavan announced on the floor of the House. He also announced that as per Central government's policy, the MRP of items will have to be uniform at all places.Recently the Bombay High Court had pulled up the state government and multiplexes based on a PIL on how multiplexes were not allowing people to bring in food stuff procured from outside multiplexes and were charging an exorbitant amount from people who bought food products from within the multiplexes.But soon after Chavan made the announcement, two political parties rushed to grab credit for the move.Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde claimed that it was his question and intervention which led to this relief for the people of Maharashtra.Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by Raj Thackeray, was also quick to jump in the fray.A party spokesperson said that the announcement reflected the victory of MNS. The party had raised the issue a few months ago.It had also held a protest in Pune a few days ago, warning the staffers of a multiplex against selling food items at higher rates.Multiplex owners had then gone and met Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.