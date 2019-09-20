Now, You Can Change Your Address on Aadhaar Online, Here's How

Aadhaar card holders will no longer have to stand in long queues and pay any charge to get their address changed on the identity card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), that issues 12-digit random number, with the facility to change the address mentioned in Aadhaar card online.

Often people changing cities or houses or have relocated find it difficult to get the address mentioned on the Aadhaar card change as they do not want to wait in long queues or pay extra money for the process.

For the convenience of citizens, UIDAI has introduced the provision on changing the address online. Here's step by step method of changing the address on Aadhaar online:

No waiting in queues, no charges to be paid. Here's how to change the address in #Aadhaar, online◾Visit https://t.co/UBClAsrGr7◾Enter the details, upload a valid supporting document and Submit. ◾List of valid documents: https://t.co/V3ELSwbiwrCourtesy: @UIDAI pic.twitter.com/iTffP3PqqM — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 20, 2019

Step 1: Visit ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup to initiate address change request with Aadhaar, enter verifier Aadhaar, and receiver SRN (Service Request Number)

Step 2: Address verifier consent: (Address verifier receives link for consent in his/her mobile), click on link, log in with Aadhaar, give consent

Step 3: Resident submits request: (Resident receives confirmation of verifier consent on mobile), log in with SRN, preview address, edit local language (if required), submits request

Step 4: Use Secret Code to complete: Resident receives the letter as well as secret code via Post, following which log into online address update portal, updates address via secret code, review new address and submits final request, URN (update request number) received for checking status in future.

Instruction for online address update request via proof

For online update of address on Aadhaar, a person must have registered mobile number (Registered mobile number is the number provided at the time of enrolment or updated subsequently).

If you have mobile number registered with Aadhaar, enter your Aadhaar Number to get an OTP (One Time Pin) at that mobile.

If you have not registered your mobile with Aadhaar or you have lost/do not possess anymore, you will have to visit nearest Update Centre.

Enter OTP and Captcha to login to the Update Portal.

Select/Click the Address Update checkbox.

Fill the fields with the details to be updated in English as well as in local language. While correcting address, write the complete address. The Aadhaar letter with updated address will be delivered at the given address only.

In case you face any issues with the Pin Code and related data (State/District/Village/Town/City/Post office), contact UIDAI contact centre at help@uidai.gov.in.

To include Guardian/ Parent/Spouse Name as part of the address, select the Address correction option. Then select appropriate box in C/o details and enter the name of the person in the subsequent field. C/o details can be updated as a part of Address update. It is not mandatory to provide C/O details while correcting you address in Aadhaar.

You are required to fill the complete address and upload supporting PoA even if you want to update/correct only C/o details. It is ok if C/o details are not mentioned in your PoA document.

Upload original scanned (with color scanner) copies of PoA document as per the Valid Documents List. Refer Link for valid documents.

Review the data entered for correctness and completeness in English as well as in local language. UIDAI will not make any corrections to the information in your request.

Submit the request. For future reference and tracking, note down your Update Request Number (URN) carefully.

You can also download /Print your Acknowledgement copy.

List of valid documents:

Supported proof of Address (PoA) documents containing name and address

— Passport

— Bank Statement/ Passbook

— Post Office Account Statement/Passbook

— Ration Card

— Voter ID

— Driving License

— Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

— Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

— Water bill (not older than 3 months)

— Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

— Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

— Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

— Insurance Policy

— Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

— Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead

— Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognised Educational Instruction on letterhead

— NREGS Job Card

— Arms License

— Pensioner Card

— Freedom Fighter Card

— Kissan Passbook

— CGHS / ECHS Card

— Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead

— Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)

— Income Tax Assessment Order

— Vehicle Registration Certificate

— Registered Sale / Lease / Rent Agreement

— Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

— Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt.

— Disability ID Card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/UT Governments/Administrations

— Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

— Passport of Spouse

— Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

— Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State Govt. of not more than three years old

— Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing address

— School Leaving Certificate (SLC) OR School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address

— Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photo issued by Head of School

— Certificate of Identity containing name, address and photo issued by recognised educational institution signed by Head of Institute.

