Nowgong Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Nagaon): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nowgong MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Nowgong (Nagaon) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.64%. The estimated literacy level of Nowgong is 73.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajen Gohain of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,43,559 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rajen Gohain of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 45,380 votes which was 4.53% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.06% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.91% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nowgong was: Rajen Gohain (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,92,425 men, 7,31,446 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nowgong Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nowgong is: 26.1333 92.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नगांव, असम (Hindi); নাওগঙ, অসম (Bengali); नगांव, आसाम (Marathi); નાવગોંગ, આસામ (Gujarati); நவ்கோங், அசாம் (Tamil); నౌగావ్, అసోం (Telugu); ನೌಗೋಂಗ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); നോഗോംഗ്, അസം (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Rupak Sharma
BJP
Rupak Sharma
LEADING
Nowgong Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BGP
--
--
Sukanta Mazumdar
IND
--
--
Zakir Hussain
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AJM
--
--
Saiful Islam Choudhury
PJP(S)
--
--
Azgor Ali
BJP
--
--
Rupak Sharma
AITC
--
--
Sahadeb Das
INC
--
--
Pradyut Bordoloi
