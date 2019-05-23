Nowgong Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Nagaon): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Rupak Sharma BJP Rupak Sharma LEADING

Nowgong Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BGP -- -- Sukanta Mazumdar IND -- -- Zakir Hussain NOTA -- -- Nota AJM -- -- Saiful Islam Choudhury PJP(S) -- -- Azgor Ali BJP -- -- Rupak Sharma AITC -- -- Sahadeb Das INC -- -- Pradyut Bordoloi Leading

10. Nowgong (Nagaon) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.64%. The estimated literacy level of Nowgong is 73.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajen Gohain of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,43,559 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rajen Gohain of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 45,380 votes which was 4.53% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.06% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.91% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nowgong was: Rajen Gohain (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,92,425 men, 7,31,446 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nowgong is: 26.1333 92.6667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नगांव, असम (Hindi); নাওগঙ, অসম (Bengali); नगांव, आसाम (Marathi); નાવગોંગ, આસામ (Gujarati); நவ்கோங், அசாம் (Tamil); నౌగావ్, అసోం (Telugu); ನೌಗೋಂಗ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); നോഗോംഗ്, അസം (Malayalam).