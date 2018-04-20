English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NPCIL Recruitment 2018: 179 Technician & Scientific Assistant Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018
NPCIL is inviting applications for Stipendiary Trainee/Technician - 'B' (Group-C) and Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant/B (Group B) posts.
File photo of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.(Reuters)
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 179 posts at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), Tamil Nadu has been released on the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited – npcil.nic.in. NPCIL is inviting applications for Stipendiary Trainee/Technician - 'B' (Group-C) and Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant/B (Group B) posts. Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the prescribed proforma so as it reaches NPCIL on or before 21st May 2018.
How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2018?
Applicants need to download the prescribed proforma from the official advertisement given below, fill it and send it to the following address:
‘Manager (HRM)
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP),
NPCIL, Kudankulam Site,
Radhapuram Taluk,
Tirunelveli District – 627 106, Tamil Nadu, India’
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – 117
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – 62
Eligibility Criteria:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’
The applicant must be SSC (Class 10th) passed with minimum 50% marks in science subjects and mathematics individually.
The applicant must possess two years ITI certificate course in relevant trade.
Or
The applicant must be HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) passed with minimum 50% marks.
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’
The applicant must possess a Diploma with minimum 60% marks in relevant discipline
or
B.Sc. degree with a minimum 60% marks with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.
Candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know more about this recruitment drive:
http://www.npcil.nic.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/Advt_18apr2018_01_In_English.pdf
Age-Limit:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – 18 to 24 years as on 21st May 2018
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – 18 to 25 years as on 21st May 2018
Monthly Stipend:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – Rs.10,500/-
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – Rs.16,000/-
Also Watch
How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2018?
Applicants need to download the prescribed proforma from the official advertisement given below, fill it and send it to the following address:
‘Manager (HRM)
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP),
NPCIL, Kudankulam Site,
Radhapuram Taluk,
Tirunelveli District – 627 106, Tamil Nadu, India’
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – 117
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – 62
Eligibility Criteria:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’
The applicant must be SSC (Class 10th) passed with minimum 50% marks in science subjects and mathematics individually.
The applicant must possess two years ITI certificate course in relevant trade.
Or
The applicant must be HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) passed with minimum 50% marks.
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’
The applicant must possess a Diploma with minimum 60% marks in relevant discipline
or
B.Sc. degree with a minimum 60% marks with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.
Candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know more about this recruitment drive:
http://www.npcil.nic.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/Advt_18apr2018_01_In_English.pdf
Age-Limit:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – 18 to 24 years as on 21st May 2018
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – 18 to 25 years as on 21st May 2018
Monthly Stipend:
Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – Rs.10,500/-
Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – Rs.16,000/-
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- Swedish-Born EDM Producer, DJ Avicii Passes Away at 28
- Nanu Ki Jaanu Movie Review: Abhay Deol-Patralekha Starrer Is A Major Eye-Roll Fest
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore