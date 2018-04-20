NPCIL Recruitment 2018: 179 Technician & Scientific Assistant Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018

NPCIL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 179 posts at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), Tamil Nadu has been released on the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited – npcil.nic.in. NPCIL is inviting applications for Stipendiary Trainee/Technician - 'B' (Group-C) and Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant/B (Group B) posts. Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the prescribed proforma so as it reaches NPCIL on or before 21st May 2018.Applicants need to download the prescribed proforma from the official advertisement given below, fill it and send it to the following address:‘Manager (HRM)Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP),NPCIL, Kudankulam Site,Radhapuram Taluk,Tirunelveli District – 627 106, Tamil Nadu, India’Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – 117Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – 62The applicant must be SSC (Class 10th) passed with minimum 50% marks in science subjects and mathematics individually.The applicant must possess two years ITI certificate course in relevant trade.OrThe applicant must be HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) passed with minimum 50% marks.The applicant must possess a Diploma with minimum 60% marks in relevant disciplineorB.Sc. degree with a minimum 60% marks with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.Candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know more about this recruitment drive:Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – 18 to 24 years as on 21st May 2018Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – 18 to 25 years as on 21st May 2018Stipendiary Trainee/Technician -‘B’ – Rs.10,500/-Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant-‘B’ – Rs.16,000/-