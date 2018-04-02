English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2017/18: 200 Posts, Application Process Begins April 4
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) wants to recruit 200 candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees viz Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics and Communication and Instrumentation Civil.
Screen grab of the official website of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).
NPCIL notification to recruit 200 candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees viz Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics and Communication and Instrumentation Civil on the basis of valid score obtained in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017/2018 has been released by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai, on it official website npcil.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can register online for the post from 4th April 2018 to 18th April 2018, 1:00 pm.
Vacancy Details:
Current Vacancies - 161
Backlog Vacancies - 39
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess BE/B Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree with minimum of 60% marks. The applicant must have valid GATE - 2017 or GATE - 2018 score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
https://npcilcareers.co.in/ethq2018/documents/advt.pdf
Age Limit:
Unreserved - 26 years as on 18th April 2018
OBC - 29 years as on 18th April 2018
SC/ST - 31 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-General Category - 36 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-OBC Category - 39 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-OBC Category - 41 years as on 18th April 2018
Application Fee:
Only male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 with the applicable bank charges using State Bank Collect link provided on the website.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates can register online for the post from 4th April 2018 to 18th April 2018, 1:00 pm.
Vacancy Details:
Current Vacancies - 161
Backlog Vacancies - 39
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess BE/B Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree with minimum of 60% marks. The applicant must have valid GATE - 2017 or GATE - 2018 score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
https://npcilcareers.co.in/ethq2018/documents/advt.pdf
Age Limit:
Unreserved - 26 years as on 18th April 2018
OBC - 29 years as on 18th April 2018
SC/ST - 31 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-General Category - 36 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-OBC Category - 39 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-OBC Category - 41 years as on 18th April 2018
Application Fee:
Only male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 with the applicable bank charges using State Bank Collect link provided on the website.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Turns 37: Sunil Grover Buries The Hatchet, Wishes His 'Brother' Health and Happiness
- Pressure Back on Real Madrid and Zidane With Juventus Hurdle
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- Twitter Can't Contain its Excitement as Deepika-Ranveer Wedding Rumours Take Flight