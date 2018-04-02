GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2017/18: 200 Posts, Application Process Begins April 4

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) wants to recruit 200 candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees viz Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics and Communication and Instrumentation Civil.

Updated:April 2, 2018, 5:30 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).
NPCIL notification to recruit 200 candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees viz Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics and Communication and Instrumentation Civil on the basis of valid score obtained in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017/2018 has been released by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai, on it official website npcil.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can register online for the post from 4th April 2018 to 18th April 2018, 1:00 pm.

Vacancy Details:
Current Vacancies - 161
Backlog Vacancies - 39

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess BE/B Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree with minimum of 60% marks. The applicant must have valid GATE - 2017 or GATE - 2018 score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.

For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:

https://npcilcareers.co.in/ethq2018/documents/advt.pdf

Age Limit:
Unreserved - 26 years as on 18th April 2018
OBC - 29 years as on 18th April 2018
SC/ST - 31 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-General Category - 36 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-OBC Category - 39 years as on 18th April 2018
PWBD-OBC Category - 41 years as on 18th April 2018

Application Fee:
Only male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 with the applicable bank charges using State Bank Collect link provided on the website.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
