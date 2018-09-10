English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019, Read Notification Here
NPCIL aims to engage engineering graduates for the post of ‘Executive Trainee’ (ET-19) from various engineering disciplines viz mechanical, chemical, electrical, electronics, instrumentation and civil.
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019 notification has been released by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on its official website - npcil.nic.in. NPCIL aims to engage engineering graduates for the post of ‘Executive Trainee’ (ET-19) from various engineering disciplines viz mechanical, chemical, electrical, electronics, instrumentation and civil. As per the official notification, NPCIL will begin the registration process for this recruitment tentatively within 10 days of declaration of GATE 2019 Result (16th March 2019).
GATE 2019 Registration has already begun on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 - gate.iitm.ac.in. IIT Madras will be organizing GATE 2019 on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th February 2019, next year, in two slots. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 21st September 2018.
While the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is organized for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, architecture, technology and science Master’s and Doctoral programmes in the IITs and other participating Institutions; there are a surfeit of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that use GATE Score as a measure of shortlisting and inviting candidates for Interviews.
NPCIL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019
Candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://npcil.nic.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/advt_05sep2018_01_ET_2019.pdf
ONGC Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019
ONGC has also released notification for ONGC Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019, read here.
POSCOCO Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019
POSOCO aka Power System Operation Corporation Ltd is scheduled to begin Registration from 16th September 2018 for POSCOCO Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2019, read more.
