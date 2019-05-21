Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh and His Son Among 11 Gunned Down by Suspected Militants

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the leader's vehicle carrying his family, party workers and friends was ambushed in Bogapani area of Tirap district.

Karishma Hasnat | CNN-News18

Updated:May 21, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh and His Son Among 11 Gunned Down by Suspected Militants
A file photo of Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh. (Facebook)
Loading...
Shillong: National People’s Party candidate from Khongsa West assembly constituency and sitting MLA Tirong Aboh and his son were among 11 people shot dead by suspected NSCN militants in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The brazen and shocking attack came two days after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when Aboh’s vehicle, carrying his family, party workers and friends, was ambushed by suspected militants at Bogapani.

Speaking to News18, Arunachal NPP leader Mutchu Mithi said there was always a threat to Aboh’s life.

“He was a friend to me. I deeply condemn the incident. The threat was always there as Aboh lived in that kind of an environment, but to my knowledge, there was no demand of money by any militant faction,” said Mithi.

According to sources, Aboh’s personal security officer, who was grievously injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries.

NPP President Conrad Sangma expressed his anguish on Twitter and urged the Centre to take action against those behind the incident.

“The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack,” he said in a tweet.




Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the incident.




Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu also condemned the attack and offered his condolences.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed anguish, terming the incident as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace in the Northeast.




Terming it a case of political rivalry, former Arunachal Home Minister and NPP leader Kumar Waii said action should be taken against any political party found to be using arms during elections.

“His victory in elections was certain. I feel it’s a pre-planned attack by his political rivals. And whichever party, be it Congress, NPP or BJP - if they use militancy for political gains, they should not be forgiven,” said Waii.

This is not the first time that an NPP leader has been killed in Arunachal Pradesh. On March 29, NPP worker and Aboh’s supporter, Jaley Anna, and his friend Kham Nai Abhi were shot at by an NSCN-IM member at Kheti village in Tirap district. While Anna died on the spot, Abhi was admitted to the Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital in Assam.

“It’s a continuous attack by militants on NPP supporters in Arunachal,” said Mithi.

Elections to the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly were held on April 11. It is a contest between the BJP, Congress, NPP, PPA and Janata Dal (Secular). Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats and 60 assembly constituencies.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

