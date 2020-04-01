Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NPPA Asks State, UT Govts to Ensure Availability of PPEs, Masks, Testing Kits And Ventilators

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all state and UT governments, NPPA Chairperson Shubhra Singh said the government has notified all drugs as medical devices.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 10:05 PM IST
NPPA Asks State, UT Govts to Ensure Availability of PPEs, Masks, Testing Kits And Ventilators
Image for representation only. (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday asked the state and UT governments to ensure availability of essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipments (PPEs), masks, gloves, testing kits and ventilators.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all state and UT governments, NPPA Chairperson Shubhra Singh said the government has notified all drugs as medical devices.

"Thus, all medical devices (around 5,000 devices) have come under the jurisdiction of regulatory supervision for quality control and price monitoring. This is a major tool in fight with the emerging situation due to COVID-19," the letter said.

It asked them to provide by April 5 the production capacity of these medical devices in the state and number of procurement orders issued by the state government, government hospitals, other healthcare establishments, state public sector undertakings, co-operatives and private health services.

The letter also asked the chief secretaries to provide stock-in-hand at government hospitals, other healthcare establishments, state public sector undertakings, co-operatives and private health services.

It also asked them to provide details about stock-in-hand at retailers level and action to be taken by state government to meet out the emerging requirement in response to COVID-19.

The letter asked them to assess the requirements of state governments for PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators for next two months, their current availability, shortfall and proposal to address shortage.

