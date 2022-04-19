NPPA Fixes Retail Price of 15 Key Formulations Including Diabetes Drugs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail price of 15 key drug formulations for several diseases, including diabetes, after it held a meeting in March. Companies producing these medicines will now have to follow the new prices.

“NPPA has fixed retail prices of 15 formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 based on the decision of 96th Authority meeting dated March 24,” the regulator said in its order.

The price of Metformin (extended-release) + Teneligliptin tablet, manufactured and marketed by Associated Biotech, Dales Laboratories, has been fixed at Rs 7.14 per tablet. Similarly, the retail price of Dapagliflozin + Metformin Hydrochloride extended release tablet has been fixed at Rs 10.7 per tablet.

Both these tablets are used for treating diabetes.

The NPPA has also fixed retail price of Human Normal Immunoglobulin for intravenous use, meant for the treatment of certain diseases caused due to lack of antibodies in blood, at Rs 177.85 for a 10 ml vial.

Besides, retail price of a single Medroxyprogesterone Acetate sustained release tablet, a hormone that helps regulate ovulation, has been fixed at Rs 14.04. The NPPA said the manufacturers shall issue a price list to the regulator through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to state drug controller and dealers.

According to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display a price list as furnished by the manufacturer, where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same, it added. The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.