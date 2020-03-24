NPR and First Phase of Census 2021 Deferred Due to National Lockdown, Say Officials
Both the exercise were supposed to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021 will not be held as scheduled due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday.
Both the exercise is supposed to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.
Due to the prevailing situation, the NPR and Census exercises have been deferred till further orders, a senior home ministry official said.
The Prime Minister has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country from Tuesday night due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
