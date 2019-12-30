English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
NPR & NRC: Two Sides of The Same Coin?
As the protests over NRC and CAA continues the India government has announced to update NPR.
As the protests over NRC and CAA continues the India government has announced to update NPR.
As the protests over NRC and CAA continues the India government has announced to update NPR. The decision has sparked off another controversy as opposition alleged that it is a backdoor method to implement NRC. So will the government be successfully in undertaking the process or will the opposition band together to stop the government?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- 50 Iconic Memes of the Decade that Changed the Way We Used the Internet
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship