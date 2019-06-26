NRC Additional Draft Published, Here's All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The additional list to draft the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has been published on Wednesday for public display.

The additional list contains only the names of those who figured in the complete draft NRC published on July 30, 2018, but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion, the NRC authorities said. Further, the list will not contain the results of disposal of claims and objections.

In a press release, the state coordinator said, "The Additional Draft Exclusion List will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of Claims and Objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019. Starting at 10 AM on 26th June, 2019, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours.

The “additional exclusion list” is available in designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) and the offices of the deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) and circle officers. People can access the list online at nrcassam.nic.in.

Further, the NRC State Coordinator stated, that those who will be excluded will also be informed individually through Letters of Information (LOI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason of exclusion and they will have the opportunity to file their Claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a Disposing Officer.

"The submission of Claim and it’s disposal by the Disposing Officer through a hearing will happen together. LOI will mention the details of the venue of claim submission cum hearing. The hearings will start from 5th July 2019 onwards. The date of hearings will also be available online in the NRC website www.nrcassam.nic.in from 29th June 2019 onwards. All such Claims will be disposed thereafter and results of such persons will be declared in the Final NRC on 31st July 2019." he said.

As per the report, the online list will highlight the names of ineligible people as "excluded in additional list." Meanwhile, the names of other citizens will remain the same. However, the list will not mention the results of the disposal of claims and objections.

The ineligible people will be highlighted as “excluded in additional list” while the names of the others will remain the same in the online list.

The NRC daft list is linked to Assam’s elaborate process of weeding out foreign nationals which started in 2014.

“Each person in the additional list will have to be informed through a letter of information about the reasons for his/her inclusion in the additional list, details of the disposing officer before whom the claim has to be filed and hearing held, including the date, time and venue,” the letter said.

A large number of people is expected to turn up at the NRC Seva Kendras, hence, authorities have asked the LRCRs to keep all valuables, such as trunks and almirahs containing application form folders, laptops, printers or any NRC-related document in safe custody. Security has been beefed up in view of the publication of the additional list to prevent any untoward incident.

The NRC draft list released in July last year had the names of 40 lakh people missing. Now, the process of claims and objections is being executed by the authorities.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had said it has laid down the modalities for foreigners' tribunals in Assam for deciding appeals made by people not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections filed against the NRC.

Further, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, said efforts will be made to amend the Citizenship Act while protecting linguistic, cultural and social identities. "My government has decided to implement the process of National Register of Citizens on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The President, however, did not specify in which areas the NRC will be implemented.