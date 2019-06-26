NRC Additional Draft to be Published Today, Here's All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The additional list to draft the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is scheduled to be published on Wednesday, which will be on public display from 10am.

The additional list will contain only the names of those who figured in the complete draft NRC published on July 30, 2018, but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion, the NRC authorities said. Further, the list will not contain the results of disposal of claims and objections.

The “additional exclusion list” will be available in designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) and the offices of the deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) and circle officers. People can access the list online at nrcassam.nic.in.

As per the report, the online list will highlight the names of ineligible people as "excluded in additional list." Meanwhile, the names of other citizens will remain the same. However, the list will not mention the results of the disposal of claims and objections.

The NRC daft list is linked to Assam’s elaborate process of weeding out foreign nationals which started in 2014.

“Each person in the additional list will have to be informed through a letter of information about the reasons for his/her inclusion in the additional list, details of the disposing officer before whom the claim has to be filed and hearing held, including the date, time and venue,” the letter said.

A large number of people is expected to turn up at the NRC Seva Kendras, hence, authorities have asked the LRCRs to keep all valuables, such as trunks and almirahs containing application form folders, laptops, printers or any NRC-related document in safe custody. Security has been beefed up in view of the publication of the additional list to prevent any untoward incident.

The NRC draft list released in July last year had the names of 40 lakh people missing. Now, the process of claims and objections is being executed by the authorities.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had said it has laid down the modalities for foreigners' tribunals in Assam for deciding appeals made by people not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections filed against the NRC.

Further, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, said efforts will be made to amend the Citizenship Act while protecting linguistic, cultural and social identities. "My government has decided to implement the process of National Register of Citizens on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The President, however, did not specify in which areas the NRC will be implemented.