NRC Assam Additional Draft Exclusion List: Check if Your Family Has Been Affected or Not

The people who have been excluded will be informed individually through letters to be delivered at their residential addresses.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
NRC Assam Additional Draft Exclusion List: Check if Your Family Has Been Affected or Not
A woman carrying her son arrives to check her name on the draft list of the National Register of Citizens at an NRC centre in Chandamari village in Goalpara district in Assam. (File photo/REUTERS)
New Delhi: Over one lakh people did not find their names included in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was released in Assam on Wednesday. These 1, 02,462 people whose names figured in the draft citizens' list published in July last year but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion.

The state coordinator of the NRC released a press note on Wednesday morning regarding the Additional Draft Exclusion List. In the press release, he said, “The Additional Draft Exclusion List will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of Claims and Objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019. Starting at 10 am on 26th June, 2019, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours.”

Residents in Assam can check if any members of your family have been affected by the NRC Additional Draft Exclusion List (published on June 26, 2019) here.

The people who have been excluded will be informed individually through letters to be delivered at their residential addresses. The list of names dropped today can be accessed on the National Register of Citizens' website. The excluded people will have the chance to file their claims at the designated NRC help centres by July 11.

People who have been excluded in the Additional Draft will be informed individually through Letters of Information (LOI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason of exclusion and they will have the opportunity to file their Claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a Disposing Officer, the NRC State Coordinator said.

The list is available in designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) and the offices of the deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) and circle officers. People can access the list online at nrcassam.nic.in.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
