NRC Assam LIVE: Does Opposition Want to Save Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Separatist ULFA (Independent) Chief Finds Name in NRC Assam Draft | Separatist ULFA (Independent) 'commander-in-chief' Paresh Baruah's name was in the final draft National Register of Citizens (NRC). His name had also appeared in the first draft published on the intervening night on December 31-January 1. Paresh Baruah, who launched his revolution for 'sovereignty' of Assam nearly 40 years ago and leading it reportedly now from somewhere along the China-Myanmar border, has his name in the complete draft also, along with the names of five of his family members, according to his brother Bikul Baruah. The Complete Draft NRC with his photo states Paresh Baruah's birthplace as Chakalibhoria village (also known as Jeraigaon) in the Chabua area of upper Assam's Dibrugarh district and date of birth as February 15, 1957, the brother said. The names of Paresh Baruah's wife Boby Bhuyan Baruah and his two sons Ankur and Akash could not be included in the list "because some documents were missing. We will complete the process in the next phase," he added. The names of his five other family members, who appear alongside his name, are his deceased mother Miliki Baruah, brother Bikul Baruah, sister-in-law Renu Baruah, niece Dimpi Baruah and nephew Sukapha Baruah. Baruah's sister-in-law Renu Baruah told reporters, "Paresh Baruah may not be aware of his inclusion in the draft NRC. I had submitted the legacy data and the application at the NRC seva kendra. So we were certain that his name would feature in the list. Our family is happy about it."