NRC Assam LIVE: Does Opposition Want to Save Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) list is seen by critics as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants.
Around 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out of an updated draft list of Indian citizens released on Monday. This amounts to almost the same number of people currently living in Puerto Rico, a Caribbean Island. The numbers are further startling as according to official population figures, 97 countries house lesser people than those now stranded in Assam. The National Register of Citizens or NRC has been updated for the first time since 1951 to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh. Officials asserted that this is only a draft, and no one would be deported and punished based on it. The updated list is seen by critics as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants.
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya argue in Parliament premises over NRC Assam issue.
'If Bangladesh Illegal Immigrants Do Not Leave India, They Will Be Shot' | A day after the release of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Telangana MLA Raja Singh says, "If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe."
Students' Body Wants NRC in Others North East States | While Assam's neighbours were on their toes to thwart possible infiltration of people who were left out of the NRC final draft, a prominent students' body of the region called for extending the citizens' register to the other north-eastern states. The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released in Assam on Monday. Lauding the Assam government for its achievement in preparing the draft NRC, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of students of all the north-eastern states, demanded that the exercise be extended to the other states in the region as well as they too faced the illegal immigration problem. NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said, "The NRC was one of the demands after the Assam Accord. Now, we desire that it should be extended to all the north-eastern states." He added that the other north-eastern states also suffered due to illegal immigration. "We have seen the quantum of rejections (people left out of the NRC final draft) in Assam and the states in the north-east are extremely cautious lest these people run for refuge from Assam," Jyrwa said. The Meghalaya government held a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation along its border with Assam, officials said. The deputy commissioners and superintendents of police were asked to keep a close watch on the development in close coordination with their counterparts in Assam, state Additional Chief Secretary (home) Peter Ingty said.
Separatist ULFA (Independent) Chief Finds Name in NRC Assam Draft | Separatist ULFA (Independent) 'commander-in-chief' Paresh Baruah's name was in the final draft National Register of Citizens (NRC). His name had also appeared in the first draft published on the intervening night on December 31-January 1. Paresh Baruah, who launched his revolution for 'sovereignty' of Assam nearly 40 years ago and leading it reportedly now from somewhere along the China-Myanmar border, has his name in the complete draft also, along with the names of five of his family members, according to his brother Bikul Baruah. The Complete Draft NRC with his photo states Paresh Baruah's birthplace as Chakalibhoria village (also known as Jeraigaon) in the Chabua area of upper Assam's Dibrugarh district and date of birth as February 15, 1957, the brother said. The names of Paresh Baruah's wife Boby Bhuyan Baruah and his two sons Ankur and Akash could not be included in the list "because some documents were missing. We will complete the process in the next phase," he added. The names of his five other family members, who appear alongside his name, are his deceased mother Miliki Baruah, brother Bikul Baruah, sister-in-law Renu Baruah, niece Dimpi Baruah and nephew Sukapha Baruah. Baruah's sister-in-law Renu Baruah told reporters, "Paresh Baruah may not be aware of his inclusion in the draft NRC. I had submitted the legacy data and the application at the NRC seva kendra. So we were certain that his name would feature in the list. Our family is happy about it."
8-Member TMC Delegation to Visit Assam to 'Assess Situation' After NRC Final Draft Release | An eight-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be visiting Assam later this week to assess the situation in the north-eastern state in the wake of the publication of the final draft of the NRC. The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam on Monday. Over 40 lakh people of the state did not find their names in the document. "On August 2 and 3, a delegation comprising six MPs of the Trinamool Congress (Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Thakur), MLA Mohua Moitra and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim will be visiting Assam," the TMC said in a statement. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of resorting to "vote-bank politics" with regard to the NRC and said "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.
RECAP: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Congratulates People on NRC | A day ago, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had congratulated the people of the state for the successful publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that "the historic day will remain etched in their memories forever". The process of publishing the final draft on Monday was carried out in cooperation with the Registrar General of India, along with the central and the state government officials, under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, the chief minister said. The much-anticipated second and final draft of the NRC with 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants was published around 10am on Monday. The first draft, with 1.9 crore names, was released on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, this year.
Three forms - claims, objections, corrections - will be made available to persons who failed to make the cut.
The officials clarified that those left out will not be branded as foreigner and no punitive action will be taken against them. “Whoever does not have name will get opportunity to file claim/objections under adequate time. Those left out will have the option to file online application in NRC website or visit a NRC Seva Kendra,” said Shailesh. The final NRC will be out in December 2018. The complete draft would also bring the curtain down on a major part of the exercise that began in September 2013 towards settling a sensitive issue that has dominated the socio-political space in the state since an anti-foreigners agitation from 1979 to 1985 ‘martyred’ 855 people.
Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin's brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family expressed shock that the entire family members name missing in the list.
Former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's Nephew's Name Missing from NRC List | Among the 40 lakh people who did not find their names in the complete draft National Register of Citizens published on Monday, the family of India’s former President late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s brother also, to its shock, found its name missing from the list. Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin’s brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family hailing from Rangia, in Kamrup district of Assam expressed shock that none of the family members' names were on the list. He said that he would try to find documents to make it to the NRC list. “I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC, since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are little worried about it,” said Ziauddin Ali Ahmed.
As speculated, more than four million people have been left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday.
News18 spoke to several people across the state who could not find their names in the complete draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens to understand their concerns. Shafi Uddin Ahmed, a 36-year-old government school teacher and well-known poet of Kayakuchi area in Assam’s Barpeta district, was shocked when he could not find his name in the draft NRC. His two siblings had also been excluded from the list. The struggle is the same for 25-year-old Masuma Begum, a central committee leader of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) and former assistant general secretary of the Cotton University union.
As speculated, more than four million people have been left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday. The NRC authority has not revealed the reason for rejection, citing protection of the individual’s privacy. It just mentioned two categories of people who could not make it to the complete draft as ‘on hold’ and ‘rejected’. There are 2.48 lakh people in the first category who were declared foreigner by the tribunal and those marked as ‘D’ (doubtful) voter. The applications of the remaining 3.8 million people have been rejected without disclosing the reason. The authority said those excluded from the complete list would be given a fair chance to re-apply within the window of ‘claim and objection’ — a period of one month. Ground reports suggest that those excluded from the list are mostly illiterate people living in rural areas. However, there are also some educated, well-connected people who have been excluded.
When Registrar General of India Sailesh was asked if those excluded from the NRC draft will be allowed to vote, he said the poll process is handled by a different authority.
"Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country. NRC should not be politicised and used as vote bank. It is a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Adjouned Till 1.10 pm Over NRC Assam Issue | Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 1:10 pm after uproar by Congress during Amit Shah's statement on NRC Assam issue.
Congress Did Not Have Courage to Implement NRC: Amit Shah | "They (Congress) did not have courage to implement it, we did," says Amit Shah on Assam NRC final draft as Congress MPs protest in the well of the house.
NRC Part of Assam Accord Filed By Rajiv Gandhi, Says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president speaks in Rajya Sabha, says 1985 Assam Accord was signed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and that accord was "soul" of National Register of Citizens (NRC). As soon as Shah makes the statement, hinting that Congress was actually resposible for the NRC draft, Opposition begins raising slogan. Venkaiah Naidu is trying to pacify them.
Dilip Ghosh on Assam's NRC Final Draft | "We demand NRC in Bengal as infiltration is rampant here. Over one crore illegal migrants are present & adding to the pressure on our economy. They enter political sphere as well. If BJP comes to power in Bengal, we will hold NRC to eliminate unwanted," Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dilip Ghosh.
Biplab Deb on NRC Assam Final Draft | Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said that there is no demand for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Tripura. "Everything is systematised in Tripura. I think this is not a big issue even for Assam, (Assam chief minister) Sarbananda Sonowal ji is capable of managing it. Some people are trying to create panic and disturb the environment. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over non-inclusion of nearly 40 lakh people from the final draft of NRC.
Mayawati on NRC Assam | Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that citizenship of 40 lakh minorities have been almost seized in NRC draft released in BJP-ruled Assam. "If people living for a long time in Assam haven't been able to provide proof about their citizenship, it doesn't mean they should be thrown out of the country," she says.
'Will Opposition Get a Chance to Seek Clarification from Home Minister': Asks Ghulab Nabi Azad | Maintaining that the issue at hand had a historical background as it was rooted in the Assam Accord, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today he has asked the home minister to be come to the House. The home minister, he said, has agreed to do so once he finishes replying to questions in the Lok Sabha. Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asked if members would be given an opportunity to seek clarification after the home minister makes his statement. Naidu replied in the affirmative. Out of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati yesterday. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.
After Oppsoition TMC Creates Ruckus, Venkaiah Naidu Points Out Home Minister Was Unable to Make Statement in Parliament Yesterday | TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted his notice under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside of the day's business to take up issue pressed, to be taken up. TMC members, who had yesterday too led the protests that saw Rajya Sabha proceedings being adjourned without transacting any business, vociferously protested from the aisles. As other members joined in, Naidu adjourned proceedings till noon Before doing so Naidu pointed out that the home minister had on his request come to the House yesterday but could not make a statement.
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Exclusion of 40 Lakh People from NRC List | A day after the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, the Opposition TMC today forced adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha till noon over the issue of non-inclusion of over 40 lakh people from the list. Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".
