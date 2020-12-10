NRC Conducted in 2019 Not Final, Includes 4,700 Ineligible Names, Guwahati HC Informed

Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Hitesh Sarma has informed the Guwahati High Court that the final NRC is ‘yet to be published’ by the Registrar General of India (RGI), departing from the earlier stance the government had maintained on NRC.

In an affidavit filed before the HC on December 3, the NRC coordinator said that the RGI was silent on the publication of the final NRC list, a report in the Indian Express said.

Referring to the earlier NRC list, which was published on August 31 last year as ‘supplementary NRC’, Sarma said it included 4,700 ineligible names.

The NRC published last year in August had excluded 19 lakh people including 5.56 lakh Hindus and over 11 lakh Msulims from 3.3 crore applicants. The list which was published under the supervision of Supreme Court was called as the ‘final NRC’ by then state coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The Assam government had deferred with the list and had blamed hajela for creating a flawed NRC. Later Hajela was shifted out of the state by the SC over growing friction with the state government.

However, the matter is at a stalemate as the 19 lakh excluded people are yet to receive the rejection orders. After only receiving the orders can the excluded people apply under the Foreigners’ Tribunals.

“Rather instructions have been received for issue of rejection slips and winding up of the operation of updating of NRC. The Registrar General of India is also silent on final publication of the NRC for which it is the only authority to take action and till date the Final NRC is yet to be published by Registrar General of India as per Clause 7 of the rules under the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003,” Sarma reportedly wrote.

Sarma wrote that post the NRC in August last year, some district heads of the exercise, the District Registrar of Citizen Registration (DRCR), had written to the state coordinator seeking a change in the results in some cases.

According to the report, a total of 10,199 requests were made, of which 5,404 were for changing the result from ‘Reject’ to ‘Accept’ and 4,795 were for changing the result from ‘Accept’ to ‘Reject’.