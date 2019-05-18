Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NRC Exercise Necessary for Delhi to Expel Illegal Migrants, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP chief said that the government of Arvind Kejriwal should not only identify and expel illegal migrants for the safety of the people but also ask the Centre for an NRC exercise in the capital.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
NRC Exercise Necessary for Delhi to Expel Illegal Migrants, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari
File photo of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise was needed to expel illegal migrants from the national capital.

Tiwari met the family members of Dhruv Tyagi who was allegedly killed in Moti Nagar for objecting to his daughter getting eve-teased. The BJP leader expressed "deep sympathy" for Tyagi's family and said there is no place for such violence in society.

"I was told by locals that the killers of Tyagi could be illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshis. I have also talked to the Commissioner of Police in this regard," said Tiwari. He alleged there was a spurt in criminal activity in the city due to the increased presence of illegal migrants. An NRC exercise is "necessary" for Delhi, Tiwari said.

The Kejriwal government should not only identify and expel illegal migrants for the safety of the people but also ask the Centre for an NRC exercise in the capital, he said. "Delhi BJP will continue to fight for justice in this case and for punishment for persons who murdered Tyagi. The family members should be adequately compensated," he said.

The members of society should not remain mute spectators in such matters, Tiwari said. "This cruel murder is not a matter of politics rather an opportunity to unite to ensure justice to the members of victim family," he said.

Tiwari alleged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "silent" over the issue due to "appeasement" politics.

Businessman Dhruv Tyagi, 52, was stabbed to death when he was returning home with his daughter early last Sunday in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The victim's 19-year-old son was also stabbed when he tried to intervene.

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the killing. The police apprehended two juvenile sons of the main accused. His wife and daughter were also arrested.
Read full article
