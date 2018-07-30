NRC Final Draft LIVE: Assam on Tenterhooks as 1.4 Crore People Await Fate

The final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) is set for release today amid tight security. The NRC will be released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state at 10 am. The NRC will feature the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971. Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and SPs being directed to maintain a strict vigil. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high-level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed the officers to remain alert and help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names do not appear in the draft. Sonowal had also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners’ Tribunal based on the NRC draft list. The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court supervision with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens in Assam.



Jul 30, 2018 8:53 am (IST) NRC coordinator has clarified that out of 92,000 plus declared foreigner they could have identified only 4,259 applications submitted by those declared foreigners. He speculated that the number of family members of the 4259 declared foreigners would be around 50000. Meanwhile, the decision of excluding the family members of declared foreigners, who have documented evidence to prove their Indian nationality and whom the NRC updating authority itself had provided the legacy document, not only created public outcry in Assam but also got attention from national and international media as well human rights bodies and human rights defenders.

Jul 30, 2018 8:50 am (IST) Out the 92,000 declared foreigners nearly 15,000 declared foreigners were found to be pre-1971 immigrants, who are treated as Indian citizen as per Assam Accord. Over 26,000 cases out of the declared foreigner cases were declared as foreigner through expatriate decree. That means that those 26,000 declared foreigners did not appear before the court and court didn’t examine their citizenship credential. In other words, in many cases, those so called declared foreigners even don’t know that the foreigners’ tribunal has declared them as foreign national!

Jul 30, 2018 8:49 am (IST) As on December 31, 2017, there were 4,85,640 D voters and suspected citizen (2,44,144 D voters and 24,14,96 reference cases), out of which 2,40,583 (1,31,034 D voter and 1,09,549 reference cases) were disposed of. The foreigners’ tribunal has declared over 92,000 persons as foreigner and remaining were able to prove their Indian citizenship. This was informed by Assam Miniter Chandra Mohan Patowary in March this year.

Jul 30, 2018 8:40 am (IST) Senior Assam Minister Himanta Biswas also took to Twitter and reiterated that the 'all Indians irrespective of caste, creed and religion' will be included in the NRC. Joined all party meet presided over by HCM @sarbanandsonwal. Assure that every Indian must get chance to include his/her name in NRC irrespective of caste, creed, religion. We'll help every one to prefer claims for inclusion in NRC & will adhre to order passed by Hon SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/4fCUDAqlp1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 8:38 am (IST) Katju has also said the NRC has terrified the migrants who had come to India in search of a better life. Illegal migrants in Assam pic.twitter.com/PzJtRXAmKQ — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) July 30, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 8:35 am (IST) Former Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju's took to microblogging site to support the migrants in Assam, mostly Muslims, saying that they have migrated for a 'better life.' To keep people hu migrated 2 Assam after March 1971 out of NRC ignores social realities&humanitarian aspect.These people came to secure better life & escape from abject poverty, not to increase Muslim population in Assam. — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) July 29, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 8:31 am (IST) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reiterated that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. Hence, people should not panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal's message on the eve of the publication of Draft NRC. pic.twitter.com/cVT5kOV3gB — Silchar (@silcharNOW) July 29, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 8:25 am (IST) Ahead of NRC final draft on Monday, Gaurav Gogoi visted his constituency and expressed support to the people Spent the whole day travelling and talking to people in my constituency about the draft #NRC. Have been appealing for peace, strength and patience. Congress will offer legal assistance to the poor and illiterate sections of Assamese society. Let us create history. pic.twitter.com/IguuGwHZfD — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 29, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 8:18 am (IST) As rights groups expressed apprehension over possible discrimination against Muslims in Assam, Rajnath Singh said that the NRC exercise was being carried out in an impartial and transparent manner. Singh also reassured that people who do not figure in the final will not be detained and have the right to raise objection and make appeal.

Jul 30, 2018 8:10 am (IST) The persons, who have been declared as Indian national by foreigner’s tribunal since 2015, will have to wait till the complete draft is published. They will have to go through the claims and objection process along with those whose name do not appear in the complete draft. A window of one month will be provided for re-examination citizenship documents who wouldn’t figure in the complete draft or someone who is wrongfully included in the list.

Jul 30, 2018 8:09 am (IST) The NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela has said time and again through the media that once the alleged foreigner or D voter gets clearance from Foreigners Tribunal and found to be Indian citizen will be included in the NRC. The NRC website also says “D voters can apply for inclusion of their names in the updated NRC. However, a D Voter’s name will only be included in NRC only after getting clearance from the Foreigners Tribunals.”

Jul 30, 2018 8:07 am (IST) The 1951, NRC had led to fears expressed by Assamese national leaders who suspected that the NRC was a post-partition conspiracy by Pakistan to effect a demographic change in Assam. Assam is not new to the influx of migrants.From 1826 to 1947, there was a continuous inflow of migrant workers to Assam fuelled by the British who preferred cheap labour to work in tea plantations. They were from present day Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, parts of Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, and others.Then after the 1971 the Bangladesh Liberation movement, Muslims from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in a bid to escape atrocities fled here along with Muslim families.

Jul 30, 2018 8:05 am (IST) All Assam Students Union (AASU) had earlier came to the aid of fenced out ‘foreigners’ languishing in the detention centres across Assam. AASU President Dipanka Nath said during a talk show on News 18 Assam-Northeast that the students’ union is ready to offer legal help to ‘doubtful voters’ who can prove that they are genuine Indian citizens.Nath said that if any ‘D-Voter’ has their name in the electoral rolls up to March 25, 1971 and if they can submit one of the 14 admissible documents as proof for inclusion in the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), AASU will fight their case in court.

Jul 30, 2018 8:00 am (IST) After a series of litigations, the Supreme Court, in a judgment dated December 17, 2014, fixed a timeline to update and publish the NRC and stated that it will monitor the process. This process is coming to a culmination now. The Supreme Court had fixed June 30 as the date to publish the final draft of the NRC. However, the state wants an extension because of the floods.

Jul 30, 2018 7:56 am (IST) The NRC is a record of all the legal citizens of a state. The first NRC was created in 1951 following the Census of the same year. It was basically a serialised list of houses and property holdings in every Indian village, with the number of people residing in them along with their names. The government then instructed the records to be stored and archived in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers. In the 1960s, the NRC data was handed over the police. However, by the 1980s, there had been demands in Assam to update the list. The idea was to update all the names on the electoral rolls up till 1971, or their descendants, and also those names that had been included in the initial NRC of 1951 so that the updated NRC for Assam would reflect its true population.

Jul 30, 2018 7:55 am (IST) If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from August 7 to September 28 and the authorities will then inform them of the reason for their names being left out.The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from August 30 to September 28 and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.

Jul 30, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Here’s how you can check whether your name appears in the first draft NRC Walk-In: You can visit your respective NRC Sewa Kendra on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm from July 30 to September 28. Log In: You log in to the following websites and check if your name is part of the first draft of NRC — www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in and www.assam.gov.in. SMS: You can also check the status online. Type ARN and send it to 9765556555.

Jul 30, 2018 7:48 am (IST) Sonowal had also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners’ Tribunal based on the NRC draft list. In a tweet on Sunday, the chief minister asked people “not to panic after publication of the final draft of NRC”. I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 29, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 7:47 am (IST) Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.The Centre has dispatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces in Assam and neighbouring states. Chief minister Sonowal held a high-level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed the officers to remain alert and help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names do not appear in the draft.