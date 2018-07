NRC: How to Check Your Name in Final Draft of National Register of Citizens

The second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam was published on Monday. The final draft was published at all NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state and applicants can check their names in the list which include the applicant's name, address and photographs.The first draft was published in January and had names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam recognising them as legal citizens of India. The rest of the names were under various stages of verification, causing anxiety and distress across the state for several months.The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.You can visit your respective NRC Sewa Kendra on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm from July 30 to September 28.You log in to the following websites and check if your name is part of the first draft of NRC — www.nrcassam.nic.in www.assam.mygov.in and www.assam.gov.in You can also check the status online. Type ARN and send it to 9765556555.You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam)If a person's name does not appear in the draft then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28 and the authorities will inform them about reason for their names being left out.