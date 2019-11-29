'NRC Implementation is India's Internal Matter Which Will be Resolved Internally': Bangladesh Envoy
Bangladesh's envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said nobody has been sent back to Bangladesh after NRC yet and no one would be sent back because it is India's internal matter.
People check their names on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list at a NRC centre in Buraburi Gaon, Morigaon, Assam on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India has conveyed to Bangladesh that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is an internal matter which would be resolved internally, Bangladesh's envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday.
Speaking at an event at the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) here, Ali said nobody has been sent back to Bangladesh after NRC yet and no one would be sent back because it is India's internal matter. "We have been told this is our internal issue and it would be resolved internally so Bangladesh need not concern itself," he said in response to a question.
Bangladesh will not interfere in any of India's internal matters, he said.
