New Delhi: Among the 19 lakh people left out in final National Register of Citizens published on Saturday, the family of India's fifth president late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed found their name missing from the list.

The family of Ziauddin, son of Fakhruddin's brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed, who hails from Rangia in Kamrup district, was in for a shock last year as well when they did not find their names in the draft NRC list released in July.

"I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC, since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are little worried about it," Ziauddin Ali Ahmed had said then.

This time, a total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office said here. Those who have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals.

The Assam government has already ruled out detention of people who do not figure in the list "in any circumstances" till the time Foreigners Tribunals declare them foreigners. The final list was published at 10 am and the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours, a statement by the NRC authority said.

Assam is the first Indian state where the NRC is being updated after 1951, with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, to include names of "genuine Indian citizens".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.