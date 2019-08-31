NRC List LIVE Updates: Assam on Alert as Final National Register of Citizens to be Published at 10am

Event Highlights Security Measures

The publication of the final NRC list, which is a sensitive political matter, is likely to stir up a huge gamut of reactions involving the large number of stakeholders. Keeping in view the far-reaching implications of the move, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquility.

Aug 31, 2019 7:43 am (IST) Security Measures | Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said on Friday that the law and order situation in the state was normal. Assam police are in constant touch with bordering states so that no miscreants cross over to create trouble, he said. Home guards, task force and village defence parties have also been deployed. Area domination exercise has been increased and patrolling and night vision patrolling in vulnerable areas have been intensified as precautionary measure. Police control rooms have also been activated where the people can report about unlawful activities in their areas. Aug 31, 2019 7:37 am (IST) Law & Order Situation Normal on Eve of NRC Final List | The law and order situation in Assam is normal on the eve of publication of the final NRC and the Centre has rushed additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to Assam to maintain law and order in the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said.The state police have also been deployed along with the central paramilitary forces and all measures are in place to ensure peace and harmony in Assam when the final National Register of Citizens list is published on Saturday. Aug 31, 2019 7:29 am (IST) 200 More Foreigners Tribunals to be Made Operational | As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion. These tribunals are being set up by the Assam government with the Centre's assistance. The home ministry had planned to set up a total of 1,000 foreigners tribunal in phases. Aug 31, 2019 7:28 am (IST) Aadhaar to be Issued to Those Who Make it to Final List | Aadhaar cards will be issued to all those who were excluded in the draft NRC but could get entry in the final list to be published on Saturday. This will happen as NRC authorities have taken biometric data from more than 36 lakh people who have claimed Indian citizenship after their exclusion from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018. However, those who may be excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) and can not prove their Indian citizenship after pursuing legal process will not be eligible for obtaining Aadhaar cards anywhere in the country as their biometrics will be flagged. Aug 31, 2019 7:25 am (IST) Assam DGP Gets 3 Month Extension | Assam's Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia received an extension for three months, who was appointed in April 29018, a day before the publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.Saikia, a Ph.D from IIT-Guwahati, has 20 published short story collections under his credit. He got the Sahitya Akademi award for his Assamese short story collection.

Sonowal said the NRC, which has been updated by the state NRC coordinator and his team under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the supervision of Registrar General of India, is an outcome of the untiring efforts of thousands of people.



Sonowal said that those people whose names have been excluded from the proposed NRC would get an opportunity to file their appeals and be heard in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) as per the direction of the Union Home Ministry.



"Extension of filing an appeal from 60 days to 120 days to the FT will help all the excluded persons enjoy a level playing field. The government of Assam will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that no body is subjected to any unnecessary harassment," he said.



Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no law and order problem post the publication of the NRC.



"The law and order situation is normal across the state. We have already done a sensitivity and vulnerability assessment and asked the concerned police to remain alert. Deployment of forces have been done to ensure that there is no problem," he said.



The DGP said that apart from the forces of the Assam Police, 218 companies of additional forces have also been deployed to ensure safety and security for all.



The police have declared 14 districts as sensitive areas.



The final NRC list comes 13 months after the Complete Draft NRC was published on July 30 last year.



Earlier, the first part of the draft NRC, called Part Draft NRC, was published in December, 2017 and incorporated the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants.



The final draft of the NRC contained 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants.



The NRC, first published in Assam in 1951, is being updated as per the directions of the Supreme Court.