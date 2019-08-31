NRC List LIVE: Final National Register of Citizens to be Published at 10am, State Coordinator to Reach NRC Central Office in Guwahati Shortly

Aug 31, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

How to Check Your Name on NRC Final List |

Offline/Walk-in

You can visit your respective NRC Seva Kendra/ Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check your name in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10am to 4pm.

Online

• Log in to www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in or www.assam.gov.in.

• Look for link titled ‘Supplementary Inclusions / Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status’

• Type in your ARNs to check if your name is part of the final NRC

You may CHECK your NRC application status if you:

• submitted a claim upon not being included in the final draft list (published on July 30, 2018),

• were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List published on June 26, 2019,

• had any objection filed against your inclusion.

• were called for hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards.

You are included in final NRC and may NOT CHECK your application status if you are:

• included in the final Draft list,

• not excluded in Additional Draft Exclusions List,

• not called for hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards.

Note: After August 31, 2019 online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/ objectees/ any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019.

From 7th September 2019, the status of all NRC applicants will be available online.