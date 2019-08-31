LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
NRC List LIVE: Final National Register of Citizens to be Published at 10am, State Coordinator to Reach NRC Central Office in Guwahati Shortly

News18.com | August 31, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
Event Highlights

NRC List LIVE: The state NRC coordinator and team will reach the NRC central office in Guwahati shortly ahead of the publication of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam at 10am. There is tight security across Assam and a ban in place on assembly of more than four people in some public places considered sensitive. According to officials, the list will be released online at http://www.nrcassam.nic.in at 10 am on Saturday, taking a further step in identifying whether a person residing in Assam is actually an Indian or a foreigner.

The publication of the final NRC list, which is a sensitive political matter, is likely to stir up a huge gamut of reactions involving the large number of stakeholders. Keeping in view the far-reaching implications of the move, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquility.
Aug 31, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Section 144 Imposed | Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in several parts of the state ahead of the release of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens. In Guwahati the prohibitory order was clamped in Dispur, where the secretariat and Assembly complexes are located, besides at Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station areas, the police said.

Aug 31, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

State NRC Coordinator, Team to Reach Guwahati Office | The final list for the National Register of Citizens will be published at 10 am today, ahead of which the NRC State Coordinator is about to reach NRC Guwahati Central office. 

Aug 31, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Central, Lower Assam May See Unrest | Upper Assam is unlikely to witness any law and order issues, while problems may persist in middle and lower regions of the state. Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said yesterday that about 1200 of the 2500 NRC Seva Kendras are vulnerable. But the number is constantly changing with the review of the prevailing situation. He added that security across had been tightened, with Assam police personnel, and additional 167 companies of CRPF, BSF, Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and other paramilitary forces. The Centre has also promised another 51 companies.

Aug 31, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

Anxiety Over NRC Pushing People to Brink​  Angad Sutradhar, an unschooled labourer from Assam’s Baksa district, left home for a stroll on the evening of 8 July 2015. Locals spotted him sitting alone on a bridge over a nearby stream. That was the last time anyone saw Angad alive. The 57-year-old later took ropes used to hold cows at his shed and hanged himself from a tree. He was reportedly anxious over the complicated verification process for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A failure would snatch away his citizenship. Click here for full immersive story

Aug 31, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

How to Check Your Name on NRC Final List | 

Offline/Walk-in

You can visit your respective NRC Seva Kendra/ Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check your name in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10am to 4pm.

Online

• Log in to www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in or www.assam.gov.in.

• Look for link titled ‘Supplementary Inclusions / Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status’

• Type in your ARNs to check if your name is part of the final NRC

You may CHECK your NRC application status if you:

• submitted a claim upon not being included in the final draft list (published on July 30, 2018),

• were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List published on June 26, 2019,

• had any objection filed against your inclusion.

• were called for hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards.

You are included in final NRC and may NOT CHECK your application status if you are:

• included in the final Draft list,

• not excluded in Additional Draft Exclusions List,

• not called for hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards.

Note: After August 31, 2019 online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/ objectees/ any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019.

From 7th September 2019, the status of all NRC applicants will be available online.

Aug 31, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
 

Aug 31, 2019 8:27 am (IST)

Police deployed in Hailakandi district for security measures ahead of release of the final NRC list for Assam.

Aug 31, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

State Coordinator for NRC, Assam, explains how to check name on the National Citizens Register.

Aug 31, 2019 8:09 am (IST)

How 6.6 Crore Documents Were Preserved for Decades | As the decade-long National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise draws to a close on August 31, Haider Ali, a resident of Laharighat in Morigaon district, recalled the many steel trunks he used to store the documents that prove his citizenship. “These documents are for our existence. It is to save my citizenship that I save my documents. My family will survive because of these documents. I have documents from 1962 and 1966. I have my land records. I submitted these documents for the NRC so that my family lives in peace,” he told News18. In the past 50-plus years, the 3.9 crore applicants to the NRC managed to preserve and produce 6.6 crore documents – all submitted to the NRC as proof of citizenship. Click here for full story

Aug 31, 2019 8:05 am (IST)

Assam Residents Live Through Dread of Countdown | After attending six hearings, 70-year-old Prantosh Roy, a businessman in Assam’s largest city Guwahati, has a question for the government: why are ordinary people being forced to suffer the pain of India’s partition decades later? The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published in less than 24 hours, and the fate of over 40 lakh people will be decided. Roy is one among many who await the results after going through a “harrowing” citizenship test. Click here for full story

Aug 31, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

Sonowal's Appeal Ahead of NRC Final List | Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal posted a video on his Twitter account, reassuring people that those left out of the NRC final list today will have ample opportunity to prove their nationality.

Aug 31, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

CM Reassures Citizens | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asked people to not panic and said that the state government will help genuine Indians prove their citizenship and provide legal assistance to the poor. Sonowal also said exclusion of anyone's name from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) does not mean that he or she has become a foreigner as such a decision can be taken only by a Foreigners Tribunal (FTs) after following proper legal process. "No one should be worried. No one should panic. Government is here to take care of everyone. Even those who will be excluded from the final list will get enough opportunity to prove their Indian citizenship," th chief minister said.

Aug 31, 2019 7:46 am (IST)

Police have been instructed to be in constant touch with the headquarters and NRC office, besides citizens committees and opinion makers and hold frequent public meetings for people to people contact. The DGP asked the people to report to police about possible misinformation on NRC being sought to be spread in
the social media. Students have been asked to be alert about hate messages that may be spread and bring them to the notice of the police. DGP Kuladhar Saikia also said that about 1200 of the 2500 NRC Seva Kendras are vulnerable.

Aug 31, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

Security Measures | Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said on Friday that the law and order situation in the state was normal. Assam police are in constant touch with bordering states so that no miscreants cross over to create trouble, he said. Home guards, task force and village defence parties have also been deployed. Area domination exercise has been increased and patrolling and night vision patrolling in vulnerable areas have been intensified as precautionary measure. Police control rooms have also been activated where the people can report about unlawful activities in their areas.

Aug 31, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

Law & Order Situation Normal on Eve of NRC Final List | The law and order situation in Assam is normal on the eve of publication of the final NRC and the Centre has rushed additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to Assam to maintain law and order in the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said.The state police have also been deployed along with the central paramilitary forces and all measures are in place to ensure peace and harmony in Assam when the final National Register of Citizens list is published on Saturday.

Aug 31, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

200 More Foreigners Tribunals to be Made Operational | As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion.  These tribunals are being set up by the Assam government with the Centre's assistance. The home ministry had planned to set up a total of 1,000 foreigners tribunal in phases.

Aug 31, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

Aadhaar to be Issued to Those Who Make it to Final List | Aadhaar cards will be issued to all those who were excluded in the draft NRC but could get entry in the final list to be published on Saturday. This will happen as NRC authorities have taken biometric data from more than 36 lakh people who have claimed Indian citizenship after their exclusion from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018. However, those who may be excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) and can not prove their Indian citizenship after pursuing legal process will not be eligible for obtaining Aadhaar cards anywhere in the country as their biometrics will be flagged.

Aug 31, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

Assam DGP Gets 3 Month Extension | Assam's Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia received an extension for three months, who was appointed in April 29018, a day before the publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.Saikia, a Ph.D from IIT-Guwahati, has 20 published short story collections under his credit. He got the Sahitya Akademi award for his Assamese short story collection.

Sonowal said the NRC, which has been updated by the state NRC coordinator and his team under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the supervision of Registrar General of India, is an outcome of the untiring efforts of thousands of people.

Sonowal said that those people whose names have been excluded from the proposed NRC would get an opportunity to file their appeals and be heard in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) as per the direction of the Union Home Ministry.

"Extension of filing an appeal from 60 days to 120 days to the FT will help all the excluded persons enjoy a level playing field. The government of Assam will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that no body is subjected to any unnecessary harassment," he said.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no law and order problem post the publication of the NRC.

"The law and order situation is normal across the state. We have already done a sensitivity and vulnerability assessment and asked the concerned police to remain alert. Deployment of forces have been done to ensure that there is no problem," he said.

The DGP said that apart from the forces of the Assam Police, 218 companies of additional forces have also been deployed to ensure safety and security for all. The police have declared 14 districts as sensitive areas.

The final NRC list comes 13 months after the Complete Draft NRC was published on July 30 last year. Earlier, the first part of the draft NRC, called Part Draft NRC, was published in December, 2017 and incorporated the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants.

The final draft of the NRC contained 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants. The NRC, first published in Assam in 1951, is being updated as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
