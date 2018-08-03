NRC LIVE: Is It Only for Assam, Asks Congress; TMC Protests Detention of Its Delegation in Silchar

The publication of draft National Registry of Citizens continues to rock Parliament with the Trinamool Congress protesting the detention of its delegation members in Assam’s Silchar the day before. The ruckus forced the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha, which will reconvene at 11:50am. In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh sought to soothe tensions, denying bias in the process. Singh said the draft, published on July 30, was not the final one and added that the government would not take “coercive action”. Meanwhile, six of the eight-member Trinamool Congress delegation left Assam this morning after overnight detention at the Silchar airport. Those in the delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag and Nadimul Haque, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mohua Maitra were in the delegation. They were sent by by TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to assess the situation in Assam post-NRC.



Stay tuned for live updates:

Aug 3, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) TMC's Kalyan Banerjee speaks in Lok Sabha on Silchar Incident | "We were going to Silchar to access the issue. But Mamata Thakur was handled. All Trinamool Congress leaders were harassed by police and every new channel aired the video. Every individual has a right o go anywhere in India. I want a statement from home minister," says Banerjee.

Aug 3, 2018 12:08 pm (IST) West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, who led the six-member delegation to Silchar yesterday, says that Trinamool Congress will go to Assam again after speaking to party chief Mamata Banerjee. He further says that TMC may consider taking the legal route to oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Aug 3, 2018 12:00 pm (IST) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says in Rajya Sabha that Centre is pushing for pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Aug 3, 2018 11:57 am (IST) Opposition Congress leader Anand Sharma asks the government to specify if NRC is Assam specific. "The scare created over it being extended in other states, should be addressed by the government," he says.

Aug 3, 2018 11:42 am (IST) Lok Sabha Adjourned | Meanwhile, a blast took place at Sarbhog in Barpeta district of Assam last night amid protests over National Register of Citizens (NRC). On the other hand, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11:50 pm after Trinamool Congress members raised slogans in the House.

Aug 3, 2018 11:37 am (IST) Rajnath Singh Says former PM Manmohan Singh Decided to Update NRC List | "Procedure of NRC started in 1985 through the Assam accord when the late Rajiv Gandhi ji was the Prime Minister. The decision to update was taken by Dr Manmohan Singh ji in 2005," says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha. I am saying this again, that no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable:HM Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/hVEUwBL8U9 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018