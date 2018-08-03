NRC LIVE: Is It Only for Assam, Asks Congress; TMC Protests Detention of Its Delegation in Silchar

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee speaks in Lok Sabha on Silchar Incident | "We were going to Silchar to access the issue. But Mamata Thakur was handled. All Trinamool Congress leaders were harassed by police and every new channel aired the video. Every individual has a right o go anywhere in India. I want a statement from home minister," says Banerjee.
ugh the Congress party has sought to appropriate the ownership of the NRC exercise, it has questioned only the process and procedures involved in the drafting of the register.
West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, who led the six-member delegation to Silchar yesterday, says that Trinamool Congress will go to Assam again after speaking to party chief Mamata Banerjee. He further says that TMC may consider taking the legal route to oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Rajnath Singh Says former PM Manmohan Singh Decided to Update NRC List | "Procedure of NRC started in 1985 through the Assam accord when the late Rajiv Gandhi ji was the Prime Minister. The decision to update was taken by Dr Manmohan Singh ji in 2005," says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.
I am saying this again, that no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable:HM Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/hVEUwBL8U9— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018
